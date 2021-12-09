Bridge Maryland Inc., announces Juvenile Justice Agenda

According to human rights for kid's 2020 national state ratings report, Maryland ranks as one of the worst offenders in the country for human rights violations against children.

With the 2022 Maryland general assembly kicking off next month, Bridge Maryland wants lawmakers to pass legislation to better serve children. They want lawmakers to pass the child interrogation protection act. This prevents children from being interrogated before a lawyer is present, Miranda rights being understood by the child, and their parent or guardian is notified.

They also want them to pass legislation that would raise minimum age of arrest, create diversion programs to reduce recidivism, provide resources, and helping youth connect with community services and limit probation for children.