ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Steven Stack: 'I do think we will get to a better place'

By Austin Pollack
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IACLU_0dImw7re00

Despite ongoing efforts to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19 and the threat of the new Omicron variant, Kentucky's top doctor sees the end of the pandemic in the future.

So many of us are tired of it and ready for a return to normalcy, but Dr. Steven Stack says we still have more work to do.

"We'd like to be done with the pandemic, but unfortunately, the pandemic is not finished with us," Stack said Thursday morning. "I have concern for hospital-based workers, other acute health care workers.

They are overworked and part of that is because there aren't enough of them.

"They're exhausted, they're working under very stressful circumstances, the workforce is smaller than it was before," Stack said.

Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday our state is 12 to 20 percent short of the number of nurses we need. He says we also need at least an additional 16,000 nurses by 2024.

"Given this set of facts, today, I'm signing an executive order declaring Kentucky's nursing shortage in the midst of a deadly global pandemic, an emergency," Beshear said.

The height of the delta variant was just a few months ago when we thought maybe we were nearing the end of this. When COVID fatigue grew, so did the number of COVID cases.

"Perhaps it is no worse than, maybe a little more mild than the delta variant," Stack said.

Now we face the newly-developed Omicron variant. According to the CDC, almost half of the 50 United States have lab-confirmed cases of the variant. As part of our discussion with Stack, he says it's just a matter of time before our state is shaded in green.

"We have not yet had a confirmed case laboratory-wise here in Kentucky but look, I'll tell you it's here somewhere we just haven't found it yet," he added.

Stack says we've made good progress with getting people vaccinated, but still not quite enough. With Christmas a little more than two weeks away now comes a prime opportunity.

Stack says if you want to get vaccinated before Christmas or want to get your booster, now is the time to allow your body to become protected before the holiday.

We asked Stack if we will return to normalcy and if there is an end game to COVID.

"We always live life going forward," he said. "And so it's difficult to look back and say can we get back to what we had. I think the answer is we can get very close to what we had."

"Some folks have chosen that they're not going to participate in this journey, and we'll have to move forward somehow," he added. "But the longer this drags on, the more adverse consequences for everyone in society."

Simply put, the outcome is in our hands.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Covid
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Magnolia State Live

Doctor said his services were terminated at Mississippi hospital for treating patients with ivermectin

A Mississippi doctor said he was fired from his job at a Yazoo County hospital for prescribing ivermectin to some of his patients. Emergency room physician Dr. John Witcher, who is part of the Mississippi Against Mandates, a group of doctors opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, said Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City has terminated his contract as an independent contractor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy