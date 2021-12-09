ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

South Bay union fighting for telework won’t let its employees work from home

By Eli Wolfe
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 6 days ago

A California union is fighting with its employees over a proposed teleworking policy—a tricky position for Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 521, which has advocated for teleworking for its members.

Members of Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 9423 and Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 29 are demanding their employer, SEIU, agree to a longterm remote work policy. Members of the two locals were forced to return to their offices on Nov. 15, according to a petition circulated in November. There are approximately 80 employees represented between the two locals. The members work in office support staff positions and are employees of SEIU.

Robert Hogue, lead bargainer for CWA 9423, told San José Spotlight negotiations with SEIU are ongoing.

“Unfortunately, SEIU has failed to put substantive action behind their claims of ‘being open to a remote work policy,’” Hogue said. “It has been very frustrating dealing with an employer that has insisted upon a course of action that potentially puts our members’ health and safety at risk.”

Related Stories

September 2, 2021

Santa Clara County workers catch COVID after return to office

August 20, 2021

COVID strikes Santa Clara County Assessor’s Office weeks after workers return

August 14, 2020

Santa Clara County assessor staff wins fight to work from home

Riko Mendez, SEIU Local 521 chief elected officer, told San José Spotlight the union is meeting in good faith and has agreed to work with CWA 9423 and OPEIU 29 to create a long-term teleworking policy.

“We also recognize that in-person collaborations are critical to supporting the work of the thousands of members we represent and our staff in building a strong union,” Mendez said.

A representative for OPEIU’s bargaining team declined comment, citing pending negotiations.

In two petitions circulated several weeks ago, CWA and OPEIU members said they’re proposing a hybrid telework model where staff goes into the field while meetings are conducted via Zoom. Members would rotate to keep the union offices open. It notes many CWA and OPEIU members cannot afford to live in the Bay Area, so they have to commute long hours to report in person to SEIU offices. It also claims SEIU has failed to establish clear policy or protocols to mitigate exposure to COVID-19.

“Put safety first and respect all workers’ voices and concerns as we are amid a pandemic,” the petition states.

Hogue said since workers returned to their offices on Nov. 15, some members of his bargaining unit have been exposed to COVID-19.

“The thing is, we’re not pre-pandemic, we’re not even post-pandemic—we’re mid-pandemic,” Hogue said, adding it’s interesting to struggle for teleworking with an employer who has fought to have the same kind of policy established for its own members.

The situation raises questions of hypocrisy since SEIU 521 has fought for its members to continue teleworking but won’t let its employees do the same.

SEIU 521 has pushed to implement teleworking policies in at least one local government office.

After Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone tried to bring workers into the office on rotation, SEIU members submitted a petition to the Board of Supervisors accusing Stone of jeopardizing the health of workers and the public. The county decided workers could continue telecommuting. This summer, Stone was able to bring workers back to the office, although some employees claim he rushed the return, citing an outbreak of COVID infections .

Stone told San José Spotlight he thinks it’s ironic SEIU isn’t practicing what it preaches.

“SEIU has been very critical of me, the assessor, as well as the office, regarding our teleworking policy,” Stone said. “It’s curious that the very people expressing their concern and their criticism… are having the same problem in their labor organization.”

Contact Eli Wolfe at eli@sanjosespotlight.com or @EliWolfe4 on Twitter.

The post South Bay union fighting for telework won’t let its employees work from home appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 1

Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose lawmakers implement controversial state housing law

San Jose adopts—and looks to build on—a state law that permits denser development in single-family neighborhoods. The City Council voted 9-1-1 Tuesday to adopt an urgency ordinance to implement Senate Bill 9, a state law that allows more homes on single-family lots. Councilmember Sylvia Arenas did not respond when asked for her vote. The council also voted 9-2 to drop Opportunity Housing, a local initiative with a similar scope. Councilmember Dev Davis voted no both times, and Councilmember Matt Mahan also voted no on dropping Opportunity Housing to focus on SB 9.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose finalizes new political boundaries for the next decade

After months of heated debate and confusion, San Jose finally adopts new political boundaries that redefine the future of the 10th largest city in the nation for the next decade. The San Jose City Council voted 7-4 Wednesday to adopt a map first proposed by Councilmember David Cohen that includes boundary changes made last week by... The post San Jose finalizes new political boundaries for the next decade appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose removes commercial requirements for affordable housing

San Jose is eliminating a long-standing development requirement to make way for more affordable housing amid a growing homelessness crisis. Under a decades-old policy, affordable housing projects built within the city’s urban villages, or designated areas planned around public transportation, must dedicate the ground floor to commercial spaces—something lawmakers hoped would spur job growth and... The post UPDATE: San Jose removes commercial requirements for affordable housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Clara County, CA
Society
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Government
San José Spotlight

Editorial: San Jose redistricting riddled with confusion, needs reform

Once a decade, San Jose redraws its political boundaries in order to achieve a level playing field. The process aims to ensure the city’s 10 council districts have equal representation. It reviews whether minorities, businesses and neighborhoods are fairly aligned. It works to ensure that those who govern do so not just for the betterment of their constituents, but for the prosperity of the city as a whole.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Union#Union Workers#Health And Safety#Work From Home#South Bay#Seiu#Cwa 9423#Covid#Opeiu 29
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight’s public records appeal headed to City Council

Six months after San Jose City Hall denied releasing emails related to Mayor Sam Liccardo’s advocacy group, a commission wants the City Council to weigh in on the issue. And the protracted fight for documents has revealed a significant flaw in the city’s appeals policy—and could lead to changes. The issue stems from San José... The post San José Spotlight’s public records appeal headed to City Council appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Homeless shelter, advocate clash over COVID protocols

An outbreak of COVID-19 infections in a county-owned shelter has prompted concerns from a homeless advocate who lives there, even though managers claim they’re following safety protocols. The Sunnyvale Family Shelter, owned by Santa Clara County and run by nonprofit HomeFirst, saw five cases of COVID in November, HomeFirst confirmed with San José Spotlight. The... The post Homeless shelter, advocate clash over COVID protocols appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County lawmakers choose new political map

After months of intense debate and controversy, Santa Clara County has taken an important step to finalize its political boundaries for the next decade. The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to advance a map known as draft 90195, introduced by Supervisor Cindy Chavez. The map is a variation of the Yellow Map,  a controversial... The post Santa Clara County lawmakers choose new political map appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose irons out details for new political boundaries

As the deadline to redraw political boundaries looms, the San Jose City Council debated late Tuesday and early Wednesday to adopt a draft map that will define the future of San Jose for the next decade. San Jose needs to approve a new redistricting map by Dec. 14 to meet the mandatory federal deadline. Councilmembers... The post San Jose irons out details for new political boundaries appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
San José Spotlight

San Jose lawmakers establish design goals for BART extension

San Jose lawmakers and transit leaders are cautiously laying the groundwork for how to integrate new BART stations in San Jose. The City Council received an update Tuesday from VTA and BART officials on the latest stages of the BART Silicon Valley Phase II project. This major infrastructure development will extend BART service by six... The post San Jose lawmakers establish design goals for BART extension appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Staedler: With SB 9 legislative confusion, let’s shelve Opportunity Housing

The San Jose Planning Commission held a study session last Wednesday to discuss the contentious item of SB 9 and Opportunity Housing. City staff did the best they could to describe the impacts of SB 9 and the amount of housing that potentially could be developed with this legislation. There is a long list of disappointing items that came from this poorly written piece of legislation. It requires a large amount of interpretation by planning employees and the state will not provide guidance until next February.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose transit agency looks to improve work culture

As VTA prepares for the end of a year marked by unprecedented tragedy and challenges, the public transit agency is exploring how to change its work culture for the better. During the VTA’s most recent board meeting, CEO Carolyn Gonot outlined a multi-pronged approach to stabilize and transform the agency after a year marked by a cyber attack, pandemic and mass shooting in May that killed nine workers.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

VTA pulls funding from San Jose’s Charcot Avenue extension

VTA is diverting funding from a controversial highway project—the target of community outrage for years. The transit agency’s board of directors agreed to approve nearly $200 million for 11 infrastructure projects to relieve highway congestion in Santa Clara County during its Thursday meeting. At the urging of director and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, the... The post VTA pulls funding from San Jose’s Charcot Avenue extension appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose clears more than 200 homeless encampments

San Jose has cleared out 224 homeless encampments since January, with more than 75% of those removals happening in Districts 3 and 7, city data shows. City officials said a sweep could mean booting one person from their camping spot—or clearing out a massive site with multiple people. Advocates, who have long called for the... The post San Jose clears more than 200 homeless encampments appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy