Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville mother avoids eviction after losing job

First Coast News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria Hall faced eviction in less than...

www.firstcoastnews.com

FOXBusiness

House votes to raise debt ceiling, sends bill to Biden’s desk

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to lift the federal debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion early Wednesday and will send the bill to President Biden's desk for final approval. The House voted 221-209 in favor of the increase after the Senate voted to avoid a U.S. default. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is the only House Republican to vote in favor of the increase. The votes followed months of discord on Capitol Hill. The Senate vote was also along party lines, 50-49.
The Associated Press

Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer never fit in the NFL. His mottos. His methods. Even his moods seemed to go against what’s considered normal behavior in a league filled with professionals and grown men. He rubbed just about everyone the wrong way: assistants, players and eventually his bosses.
NBC News

DeSantis pushes bill targeting critical race theory in schools

WASHINGTON — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing a new bill that would allow parents to sue school districts if their children are taught critical race theory in classrooms, which mirrors how Texas' abortion ban is enforced. DeSantis announced the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" in Wildwood, Florida on Wednesday,...
The Hill

Biden administration releases plan for tackling lead pipes

The Biden administration released a new plan for removing the country’s lead pipes on Thursday, and also said that it would allow a long-delayed Trump administration rule to take effect. The plan, announced Thursday in a fact sheet, notes that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will “begin to develop”...
The Hill

US sports leagues facing COVID-19 crisis

Professional sports leagues across the U.S. are dealing with a COVID-19 crisis, as a rash of cases is forcing the NHL and NBA to postpone games, and NFL teams to scramble to fill roster spots for absent players. After multiple COVID outbreaks in 2020, the hope this year was that...
CNN

3 companies charged with negligence in Southern California oil spill

(CNN) — Three companies have been accused of illegally discharging about 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean off the Southern California coast in October, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Oil company Amplify Energy and its subsidiaries Beta Operating Company and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Company "acted negligently...
