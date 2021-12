In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers, we hopped over to Acme Bar & Grill for a chat and some lunch (cheesesteak and a wing or two). Bill Catron is back with suggestions for the perfect beer to chase those “when is the family going to leave” holiday blues away. Ryan from Katcef is on hand to chat about the new Stella Artois program with Water.org about giving the Gift of Time. And Cassie chimes in with a NÜTRL new variety pack and a canned bloody mary from Cutwater! And, she reminds us to not forget about the Military Bowl Pub Crawl!

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO