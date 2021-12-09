Norwood Elementary students learn while Christmas shopping

STONEWOOD, W.Va. – Norwood Elementary School held its annual Santa Land on Thursday at the school.

Santa Land lets students from each grade level shopping use “Klaus Cash” for small toys, water bottles, snacks and other small gifts for family members for the holidays.

The students can bring in real money to swap out for “Klaus Cash” but every student was given $5 in Klaus Cash, regardless of their financial circumstance.

A student and parent volunteer shop at Norwood Elementary’s Santa Land. (WBOY Image)

School officials said it helps kids learn about money while having a great time.

“The kids are super excited. They always are excited to shop for people in their families. So, to be able to have an adult going around with them and talking through their choices with what they’re shopping for, they’ve enjoyed that. They’re just excited to come and be able to give to their families,” said Tarra Shields, Principal of Norwood Elementary.

The school wasn’t able to have Santa Land last year due to the pandemic, and school officials said they felt this year’s brought normalcy to the students.

