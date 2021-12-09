Ascot receives Premier gold mine permit

Alamos Gold is down 16% year-to-date, following a guidance cut in Q3, and with the gold sector continuing to remain out of favor. It's been a rough year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the ETF down 15% year-to-date, significantly underperforming the gold price. Alamos Gold (AGI) has not fared much better after a minor guidance cut in Q3, with the stock down 16% year-to-date and 38% from its 2020 highs. However, while some investors have left the stock for greener pastures, I continue to see the future as brighter than ever, with a combination of an improved jurisdictional profile, better margins, higher production, and more diversification by 2025. Combined with the exploration success the company continues to see from Island Gold, Alamos is a top-10 producer, and this recent dip is a gift.

