ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

27 courses, very little edible: Review of Michelin-starred restaurant goes viral

By Randee Dawn
TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Michelin star is one of the most desired of all seals of approval in the restaurant industry. Earning one usually indicates a restaurant of the highest quality, indicating to diners that they're about to take a culinary journey that will tantalize the senses and fill the belly. But...

www.today.com

Comments / 13

Mr.un•a•pol•o•get•ic
5d ago

Remember having money doesn’t mean you have common sense it just means you have money. I’ll spend 10$ at arbys and eat great.

Reply
25
LloydLloyd323
6d ago

the egg looking like the eye of something dead would have been a deal breaker for me

Reply
15
YuckFooCharlie
5d ago

Had a meal like this at the Catbird Seat in Nashville. Months long wait to get a reservation. Food was actually excellent and very creative but small portions even with 17 courses. Everyone left hungry and we had sushi later in the evening. I’d go back though

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
101.5 WPDH

Opening Date Set for New Buffet Replacing ‘Cursed’ Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michelin#Good Food#Food Allergies#Travel Writer#Food Drink#Meet Bros#Everywhereist#Today Food#Dickensian
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Out Of Guy Fieri's Restaurants, This One Was The Biggest Flop

Times Square is known for many things, but buzz and excitement often lead the list. Chef, TV personality, and restaurateur Guy Fieri shares those appeals, so it only seemed natural that he brought "Flavortown" to the Big Apple. The towering 500-seat restaurant, Guy's American Kitchen and Bar, opened in 2012 and managed to keep its doors swinging until the end of 2017, per The Washington Post. Much like the other eateries crammed in the vibrantly lit streets of Times Square, novelty is the main attraction. While the restaurant somehow had a steady enough clientele to keep it afloat for years, it flopped in the sense that the public was far from fans. People almost enjoyed trash-talking the restaurant more than they actually disliked their experience there.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Popeyes Is Getting Rid Of This Restaurant Feature For Good

It's the end of an era at Popeyes, according to reports coming out of Lafayette, La. According to a local radio station, Hot 107.9, the beloved chicken chain is doing away with its last existing buffet. In case you missed it, Popeyes had operated all-you-can-eat buffets filled with fried chicken,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
informnny.com

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

Don't feel like cooking? These restaurants are open on Christmas

Christmas Day can be a time to pull out all the stops with a traditional home-cooked dish or a multi-course dinner, or it could be a chance to just take a break and hit up one of the restaurants that will stay open on the holiday. While traditionally, most restaurants are closed on Christmas there are actually plenty that stay open for business, ready to serve those who perhaps don't celebrate the holiday or are just looking to focus on family instead of cooking.
RESTAURANTS
Only In West Virginia

The 50s Diner In West Virginia Where You’ll Find All Sorts Of Throwback Eats

A West Virginia diner is serving up the past, one delicious plate of home fries at a time. D J’s 50’S & 60’S Diner offers an authentic throwback American dining experience that never gets old. The diner’s classic décor, simple but amazing food, and large portions have won over legions of fans – here’s why you need to make plans to grab breakfast at D J’s.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Fast-Food Chicken Sandwich Was Just Crowned the Best Of the Year

This year was a big one for the "chicken sandwich wars," with most major chicken chains vying for the number one spot. McDonald's threw its hat into the ring with three new versions that represented an upgrade on the McChicken, KFC re-launched its iconic sandwich with updates of its own, and Burger King garnered quite a buzz with its serious contender Ch'King.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Subway Is Opening a New Shop That Doesn't Sell a Single Sandwich

The lure of fresh foot-long sandwiches may have kicked off your Subway habit, but be honest—it's the cookies that kept you coming back for more. And because the brand isn't naive to this fact, it's opening its first-ever outpost that won't sell sandwiches at all. Rather, the pop-up, dubbed Cookieway, will sell nothing but cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What You Should Absolutely Never Order From Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris is a popular steak house chain with over 150 restaurants worldwide. Its many franchises brought accessible fine dining to suburban and city locations, serving up steaks as well as lobster tails and a selection of wines. Thanks to its five-star customer service and inventive kitchen methods, Ruth's Chris has cemented itself as a fan-favorite eatery with a loyal following across the globe.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

This rare McDonald's treat is making a comeback

New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy