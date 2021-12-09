Several Tri-State schools face threats within one week

Several tri-state schools ramped up security this week after student threats of violence.

Fairfield City Schools increased security Wednesday and will keep that up through Friday. Franklin City Schools investigated a threat Wednesday. Hamilton City School District had increased security Thursday. Colerain High School started out the day Thursday alerting parents that there was increased security but withdrew that after confirming there was no threat. Reading Community City Schools cancelled classes Thursday and will have increased security Friday after police arrested a student, accusing him of making threats.

“It’s affecting the entire community,” said Joe Ellis.

Ellis has three children in the Reading district.

“How do we overcome this, and how do we just get through this?” asked the father.

WCPO 9News received the Hamilton County Juvenile Court records Thursday morning. They show written, student statements that accuse a 13-year-old boy of threatening to stab a classmate and shoot up the school.

“It kind of spread like wildfire through the kids,” said Ellis. “Until one of the parents actually said, ‘What's going on with your SnapChat?’ is when it really truly came out.”

Superintendent Jason Enix said once notified, his team made the decision to close campus before police arrested the student. Friday, he said parents will notice increased police presence on campus.

“You layer this on top of: obviously, we're still within the pandemic and the pandemic response,” said Enix. “So many of our students have been so disrupted over the past two years .”

He spoke to WCPO 9News about the trend this week locally.

“I would add to that there's a toll on staff, too, those who are charged with kids in the classroom,” said Enix.

In his district, security teams reviewed drills and building security and debriefed on the response.

He sent this letter to parents with a link to help them prepare students to return to school Friday.

“There’s going to be a wide variety of responses to this,” said Enix. “Especially, in light of the national events of last week, and it’s just really important to know there’s a whole lot of people whose first priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students.”

Parents are ready to end their children back to school for some sense of normalcy.

“Get them back, you know? Even if it takes the entire day of having an assembly or something to talk about: hey, violence in the school is not good. We can’t have it. It's a zero tolerance policy that we have,” said Ellis.

Counselors will be on hand to work with children who need extra support.