Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 09:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving through dense fog this morning, slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. During high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Buffalo; Clark; Jackson; Taylor; Trempealeau DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Trempealeau, Buffalo, Jackson, Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon CST today. For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions this morning due to low visibility. Damaging winds tonight will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected which could mean the loss of home heating, possibly for a prolonged period of time. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Empty semi-trailers will run the risk of being blown over.

BUFFALO COUNTY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO