Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-09 16:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central Wisconsin. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Waushara; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR EASTERN WOOD...PORTAGE...LINCOLN...MARATHON...WESTERN WAUSHARA AND WESTERN LANGLADE COUNTIES At 1010 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of New Wood Wildlife Area to 7 miles northwest of Wausau to 7 miles northeast of Wisconsin Rapids to 6 miles south of New Rome to near Wisconsin Dells, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Wausau, Merrill, Rib Mountain, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp and Council Grounds State Park around 1015 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Whiting, Stevens Point, Gilbert, Dutch Corners, Harrison, Bevent, Parrish, Amherst, Wautoma and Veterans Memorial County Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Adair, Boone, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adair; Boone; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Greene County in west central Iowa Central Guthrie County in west central Iowa Southwestern Boone County in central Iowa Northwestern Dallas County in central Iowa Northwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa * Until 600 PM CST. * At 518 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located 7 miles northwest of Guthrie Center, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Greene, central Guthrie, southwestern Boone, northwestern Dallas and northwestern Adair Counties, including the following locations... Dawson, Rippey, Perry Municipal Airport, Grand Junction, Yale, Beaver, Berkley, Jamaica, Springbrook State Park and Lakin Slough Game Management Area. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Outagamie; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Waushara, Calumet, Winnebago, Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cass The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Cass County in southwestern Iowa * Until 500 PM CST. * At 437 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located near Macedonia, or 21 miles southwest of Atlantic, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Griswold around 445 PM CST. Atlantic around 455 PM CST. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 50 and 73. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
CASS COUNTY, IA
#Winter Weather Advisory#West Side#Lower Kuskokwim Valley
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:16:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA COAST * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta Coast. * WHEN...Through 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to as low as one quarter mile. Drifting snow is likely around structures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 09:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving through dense fog this morning, slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. During high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Buffalo; Clark; Jackson; Taylor; Trempealeau DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Trempealeau, Buffalo, Jackson, Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon CST today. For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions this morning due to low visibility. Damaging winds tonight will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected which could mean the loss of home heating, possibly for a prolonged period of time. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Empty semi-trailers will run the risk of being blown over.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northwestern and west central Iowa...northeastern Nebraska...and southeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CST FOR WESTERN WOODBURY...SOUTHWESTERN PLYMOUTH...DAKOTA...DIXON AND SOUTHERN UNION COUNTIES At 343 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wayne to near Pender to near Uehling, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Allen around 355 PM CST. Homer and Martinsburg around 400 PM CST. Sioux City metro and Salix around 405 PM CST. Elk Point, Jefferson and Ponca State Park around 410 PM CST. Lawton around 415 PM CST. Moville and Hornick around 420 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bronson and Waterbury. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-16 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 2 to 4 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley ID zone. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening and Thursday morning commute.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 23:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below occuring this evening. Snow and blowing snow developing this evening will cause low visibility this evening through Thursday. Plan on difficult travel conditions tonight and Thursday. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times from this evening through Thursday. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills to 40 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds gusting to 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow that will reduce the visibility to one half mile or less at times. The cold wind chills will become less severe this evening. Snow and blowing snow will cause low visibility from this evening through Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Marathon, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 21:45:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central Wisconsin. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Lincoln; Marathon; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN WOOD...PORTAGE...LINCOLN...EASTERN MARATHON WESTERN WAUSHARA AND WESTERN LANGLADE COUNTIES At 1023 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Gilbert to near Dutch Corners to 7 miles east of Mosinee to near Lake Wazeecha to 6 miles west of Westfield, moving northeast at 70 mph. A 69 mph wind gust was reported at the airport in Wisconsin Rapids. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Weston, Tomahawk, Harrison and Dutch Corners around 1030 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Stevens Point, Wautoma, Parrish, Plainfield, Antigo, Bevent and Veterans Memorial County Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 03:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 09:21:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below occuring. Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected this afternoon through Thursday. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow that will reduce the visibility to one half mile or less at times. Wind chills will become less severe this afternoon. Snow and blowing snow will cause low visibility from this afternoon through Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 03:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. In addition, areas of poor visibility are expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 4 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 23:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow reducing the visibility to one half mile or less at times.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 03:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 20:11:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Upper Hood River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Upper Hood River Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 10:50:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING The cold front has moved through the region, with a majority of snowfall having ended. Continue to use caution and prepare for wintry travel if driving today.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 03:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Boone, Calhoun, Greene, Hamilton, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:38:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 18:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boone; Calhoun; Greene; Hamilton; Webster The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Greene County in west central Iowa Webster County in central Iowa Southeastern Calhoun County in west central Iowa Northwestern Boone County in central Iowa Southwestern Hamilton County in central Iowa * Until 615 PM CST. * At 538 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located 2 miles west of Jefferson, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Gowrie around 550 PM CST. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BOONE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yosemite Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 23:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yosemite Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in Yosemite Valley. Wind gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Motorists should anticipate slick, snow covered roads, as well as the potential for road closures. Winds could blow down tree branches, posing a danger to hikers and campers.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

