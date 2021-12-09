Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:59:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY STRONG SOUTHERLY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, AND 058 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, and 058. * WIND...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 90 mph expected. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Comments / 0