New Hartford, N.Y. — Three students from Oneida County were sent to the hospital Wednesday after having a bad reaction to a vape pen, deputies said. School resource officers at the Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES in New Hartford were notified by school officials at about 1:30 p.m. that a student was having the reaction after smoking an unknown substance out of a vape pen, according to a news release issued by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO