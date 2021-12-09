Thora Birch Leaves Netflix’s Wednesday Series

The new Netflix series “Voir” bills itself as “A collection of visual essays for the love of cinema.” What this translates to is a collection of six short films, each approximately 20 minutes in length, in which a collection of film journalists use a combination of artistic analysis, personal details, and judiciously selected clips in order to examine both the hold that the medium has held on our collective imagination for more than a century, and the ways in which it has evolved over that time. This is not manifestly different from the countless number of similar videos one can find online at any given moment, other than the fact that those homegrown efforts presumably lack the money, solid legal clearances, and the imprimatur of David Fincher, who serves here as one of the executive producers.

