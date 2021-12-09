ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thora Birch Leaves Netflix’s Wednesday Series

Cover picture for the articleNevermore Academy is officially one faculty member short. According to Deadline, Thora Birch has vacated her supporting role on Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family spinoff, Wednesday. The new show will focus on Wednesday Addams as she heads off to college and encounters a motley crew of students who all...

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix Made A Psychological Thriller With Kristen Bell And I Am Intrigued

Blurring genre lines is nothing new for Netflix, but its latest original series is taking things to an entirely new level. Its title alone will tell you that the thriller/comedy is totally unique. Partially spoofing a widely panned Amy Adams movie while also diving into a story of its own, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is definitely going to be a must-watch for anyone who loves a good murder mystery. Here’s what fans should know about The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’s trailer, release date, and cast.
TV SERIES
romper.com

Take An Exclusive Look At Netflix's New Preschool Series Action Pack All About Kid Superheroes

There’s a problem a lot of parents of young children face: their preschooler loves superheroes... but superhero movies, shows, and comic books aren’t necessarily pre-schooler friendly. Big action movies can be too violent, too adult, and too scary, as can the various villains who cross the heroes’ path. Enter Action Pack, a new superhero Netflix series for preschoolers! And ahead of its premiere in January, Romper has an exclusive first look at the trailer.
TV SERIES
Decider

Is ‘New Girl’ Leaving Netflix?

As more and more TV networks establish streaming platforms of their own, it can be difficult to figure out where to watch some of your favorite network shows. Now that the beloved Zooey Deschanel-led sitcom New Girl is being removed from Netflix abroad in countries like the UK and Australia, you may be wondering: Is New Girl leaving Netflix in the US?
TV SERIES
TheWrap

What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2021

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. The streaming service has unveiled its list of what’s due to depart in December, so if you’re looking to prioritize your watchlist, you better get on these particular titles. Top of mind here is all four seasons of “Halt and Catch Fire.” The AMC...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wednesday Addams#Gomez Addams#Mgm
epicstream.com

Netflix's Resident Evil Series Reveals First Teaser and Logo

The Resident Evil Netflix series drops its first brief footage along with the official logo!. It has been a while since we got any updates on the live-action Resident Evil series that will air on Netflix. Luckily, we got some news on the new show based on the Capcom game. The first teaser from the upcoming series has just been unveiled and although it doesn't show much, it does give us our first glimpse at the official logo.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Wednesday: Addams Family Spinoff Loses The Walking Dead Star

Filming on the Netflix series Wednesday, focusing on the daughter of the Addams Family, is currently underway in Romania, but Deadline has reported that The Walking Dead star Thora Birch has returned to the United States due to a "personal matter" and will not be returning to the production. The outlet claims that the actor had completed a majority of her scheduled scenes for the project and that the role won't be recast. However, the report notes that the project will likely add a new character and that it's currently unclear if this character will fulfill the duties that Birch's character won't be completing.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Netflix Cancels Cowboy Bebop After One Season

Not even Spike Spiegel was crafty enough to weather the storm of critical backlash that plagued Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop series. But unfortunately, a shot at redemption isn’t in the cards. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the streaming service has canceled the show after one season. After...
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

Netflix's Visual Essay Series Voir is Worth a Look

The new Netflix series “Voir” bills itself as “A collection of visual essays for the love of cinema.” What this translates to is a collection of six short films, each approximately 20 minutes in length, in which a collection of film journalists use a combination of artistic analysis, personal details, and judiciously selected clips in order to examine both the hold that the medium has held on our collective imagination for more than a century, and the ways in which it has evolved over that time. This is not manifestly different from the countless number of similar videos one can find online at any given moment, other than the fact that those homegrown efforts presumably lack the money, solid legal clearances, and the imprimatur of David Fincher, who serves here as one of the executive producers.
WORTH, IL
Cine Vue

The best docu-series on Netflix

Although Netflix is primarily viewed as a source of entertainment, you can also learn from it! The platform offers plenty of remarkable educational shows that deliver quality content. Whenever you have some free time to Netflix, why not choose something that will help you get smarter?. You can learn more...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

The Witcher Season 2 Review: Netflix's Fantasy Series Matures In All The Right Ways

The Witcher Season 1 brought Polish fantasy character Geralt of Rivia to life with a satisfying, if sometimes confusing, first chapter. It put Henry Cavill at the center as the titular monster hunter, and let us see the world through his eyes. As The Witcher dips into its second season, the show expands its focus to embrace the other characters around Geralt more deeply, switching its episodic structure up for something more linear.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Wilmer Valderrama Will Produce and Star in Disney+ Zorro Series

Wilmer Valderrama Will Produce and Star in Disney+ Zorro Series. For the first time in 60 years, Disney is producing a new Zorro series. Via Entertainment Weekly, Wilmer Valderrama will executive produce the Disney+ Zorro series, and also star in the show as Don Diego de la Vega/Zorro. And unlike recent attempts to revive the character, Zorro will be set in his original time period and setting: 19th century California under Mexican rule.
TV SERIES

