ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

UWSP to offer three in-person commencement ceremonies Dec. 11

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUoYd_0dImoixU00
UW-Stevens Point will hold three indoor, in-person commencement ceremonies on Dec. 11. Photo courtesy UWSP.

STEVENS POINT – More than 550 graduates at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will mark their commencement in three in-person ceremonies on campus Dec. 11.

Ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the Multi-Activity Center inside Marshfield Clinic Health System Champions Hall, 2050 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Ceremonies will be held by academic college to award doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees. For a full schedule and information, go to www.uwsp.edu/commencement.

Those attending will be required to wear a face covering and practice physical distancing.

Chancellor Thomas Gibson will lead the ceremonies with the assistance of Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Marty Loy. Deans of the four academic colleges will preside over presentation of degrees. Student soloists will perform the national anthem and alma mater at each ceremony, accompanied by the UWSP Symphonic Wind Ensemble, directed by John Lynch, interim director of bands.

Student speakers for each ceremony include Kala Buttke, an English major from Stevens Point; Nicole Ravenscroft, a graduate student in health and wellness management from Tomah; and Isabella Eagen, a wildlife ecology and management major from Sun Prairie. Alumni David and Ryan Specht-Boardman, both 2014 graduates, will lead the alumni pinning ceremonies.

Each ceremony will last roughly one hour and will be live streamed through the commencement website for those unable to attend. Please check the commencement webpage for any weather updates.

Guests may park in any campus lot for free, except Lot F West, which will be used for handicap access.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

The Branch to return with spring 2022 session

WAUSAU – Students from a variety of colleges and universities in central Wisconsin will participate in The Branch’s spring session which kicks off on Saturday, February 26 at Northcentral Technical College’s Wausau campus. The Branch is a workforce development initiative introduced by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, Northcentral Technical College and Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. in 2016. The program is an entrepreneurial skills accelerator which is designed to retain talent in central Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UW regents poised to extend SAT, ACT test exemptions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders are considering whether to extend an exemption to ACT and SAT test requirements for two more years. In years past all freshman applicants had to supply their scores to the campus they hoped to attend. The system suspended that requirement for regional campuses in May 2020 and UW-Madison in July 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy