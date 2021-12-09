Chiefs to suspend mask mandates inside Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) —The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday they will no longer require masks inside of Arrowhead Stadium.

The decision comes as the mask ordinance put in place by the Kansas City Health Department expired ahead of their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 12.

The Chiefs are still encouraging masks, however, per the Kansas City Health Department’s recommendation. Unvaccinated staff members are still required to wear masks.

