Mobile is at another new high for homicides in the past decade after recording its 50th on Monday, tying the same number that happened during a deadly 2017. Shootings are occurring at an alarming rate. The gunman involved during the October 15 shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium during an incident that generated national news, remains at-large. City officials are fretting over the perception of rising crime in the city, and attrition within the Police Department continues to be a struggle.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO