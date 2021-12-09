ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks close lower on Wall Street as rally momentum cools

Cover picture for the articleA sell-off on Wall Street left stocks broadly lower Thursday, giving back some of the market's gains from a three-day winning streak. The S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent, with more than three-fourths of the companies in the benchmark index closing lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.7 percent, while the Dow...

MarketWatch

Will U.S. REITs beat the S&P 500 next year?

Equity real-estate investment trusts in the U.S. may beat the S&P 500 index again next year, according to Wells Fargo & Co. The MSCI US REIT Index, which tracks equity REITs with a stake in properties that span the office, residential, retail, industrial, hotels and resorts landscape, has soared around 32% this year, according to FactSet data. That surpasses gains of about 25% for the S&P 500 so far in 2021, the data show.
Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
MarketWatch

Dow books first back-to-back losses in December ahead of Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting

Stocks ended lower for a second straight session Tuesday, ahead of an important meeting of the Federal Reserve and a policy update due Wednesday afternoon. Further evidence of inflation rising helped to spark a fresh bout of selling on the day, after the U.S. government released data on wholesale prices that showed a rise that helped to affirm investors' concern over growing pricing pressures. The producer-price index rose 0.8% in November, above the 0.5% advance forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. And the yield curve, the differential between short-dated and longer-dated Treasurys were flattening, which usually signals that investors are betting on coming economic weakness or even a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 105 points, or 0.3%, to reach 35,546, the S&P 500 index finished down 0.7% to 4,634, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lead losses for the main benchmarks, ending off 1.1% at 15,237. However, the major stock indexes closed off their worst levels of the session. In corporate news, shares of Tesla Inc. were down 0.1%, after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold more shares.
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
actionforex.com

Stocks Mixed ahead of the Fed

FTSE -0.31% at 7204. US stocks are pointing a mixed open after disappointing retail sales data and as investors look ahead to the Fed’s announcement later today. Retail sales rose just 0.3% MoM in November noticeably lower than October’s 1.8%. Retail sales are notoriously volatile, and October was an exceptionally strong month. Whilst sales still grew in November, they did so at a slower pace than expected, possibly a sign that rising prices are starting to bite.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.21% to $283.28 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.15% to 15,565.58 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $214.21 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
