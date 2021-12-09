WATCH: Video released of officer-involved shooting in Troy

The audio of the dash cam footage has been removed due to strong language .

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has released footage of the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Troy in October.

Ty Thomas was shot by Sergeant Matt Mosier, Officer Laura Blankenship and Officer Alec Sears on Thursday, October 7, according to the Troy Police Department.

Police said officers were sent to an active shooter situation at North Kings Chapel Drive. When officers arrived at the business, Thomas fled the scene, starting a short pursuit that ended with a crash. Troy Police Department Chief Shawn McKinney said three officers fired several shots at Thomas.

In the video you can see Thomas ram a Troy police cruiser with his pickup truck. Police order Thomas to get out of the vehicle, but after a few moments he backs up and rams another cruiser. Several officers then opened fire, hitting Thomas several times.

Thomas was charged with discharging a firearm in a building, failure to comply with police orders, and using a weapon under the influence, the Miami County Municipal Court said. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Thomas was taken to the hospital due to injuries from the crash and the officer-involved shooting. He’s been released from the hospital and is being held in the Miami County Jail.

You can watch the body cam footage of the shooting below. Audio has been removed due to strong language .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.