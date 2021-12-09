ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

WATCH: Video released of officer-involved shooting in Troy

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liEhj_0dIml6ac00

The audio of the dash cam footage has been removed due to strong language .

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has released footage of the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Troy in October.

Police: Officers shoot man suspected of firing shots at Troy business

Ty Thomas was shot by Sergeant Matt Mosier, Officer Laura Blankenship and Officer Alec Sears on Thursday, October 7, according to the Troy Police Department.

Police said officers were sent to an active shooter situation at North Kings Chapel Drive. When officers arrived at the business, Thomas fled the scene, starting a short pursuit that ended with a crash. Troy Police Department Chief Shawn McKinney said three officers fired several shots at Thomas.

In the video you can see Thomas ram a Troy police cruiser with his pickup truck. Police order Thomas to get out of the vehicle, but after a few moments he backs up and rams another cruiser. Several officers then opened fire, hitting Thomas several times.

Man shot by police charged, pleads not guilty

Thomas was charged with discharging a firearm in a building, failure to comply with police orders, and using a weapon under the influence, the Miami County Municipal Court said. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Thomas was taken to the hospital due to injuries from the crash and the officer-involved shooting. He’s been released from the hospital and is being held in the Miami County Jail.

You can watch the body cam footage of the shooting below. Audio has been removed due to strong language .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Suspect on the run after stabbing in Dayton’s Greenwich Village

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought to the hospital after a stabbing in the Greenwich Village area of Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the victim was by the intersection of St. James Avenue and England Avenue when they were stabbed in the arm and in the stomach early Wednesday morning. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

3-year-old reportedly shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a 3-year-old was reportedly shot at an apartment building in Trotwood early Thursday morning. Crews were called to Wingate at Belle Meadows Apartments on Outer Belle Drive just before 3 a.m. for a child shot. When they got on scene, another gunshot was heard, prompting a […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

2 taken to hospital after Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Springfield Tuesday. The City of Springfield said the crash happened at Glenn Street and Lexington Avenue Tuesday evening. It is believed two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Springfield Dispatch. Springfield Police was at the scene. Dispatchers said […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
State
Ohio State
Miami County, OH
Crime & Safety
Troy, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Troy, OH
WDTN

A man and woman from Dayton sentenced for identity and financial fraud

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people from Dayton were sentenced to prison in the U.S. District Court for an identity and financial fraud scheme. According to court documents, Myrtle Lynn “Mi Mi” Jackson, 38, and Joshua Dylan “Jo Jo” Chapman, 29, stole victims’ personal information from occupied and unoccupied homes, as well as vehicles and […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Rams#General S Office
WDTN

Semi tips on its side on I-75 Thursday

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck rolled on I-75 early Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 2 am on the southbound side of I-75 near the SR-741 exit. Moraine Police told 2 NEWS the driver suffered a medical issue and drove off the side of the road. The semi struck a guardrail before rolling […]
MORAINE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy