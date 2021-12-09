ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pantone Announces 2022 Color of the Year: ‘Very Peri'

By Samantha Kubota
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePantone has officially revealed its color of the year for 2022: “Very Peri.”. This year’s color is a periwinkle blue with violet-red undertones — designed, the company says, with the glowing screens of our digital world in mind. In a news release, Pantone representatives explain that...

Cosmopolitan

Hair Trends 2022: These Will Be the Most Popular Cuts, Styles, and Colors

As much as I love a new makeup trend or nail trend, I will say that nothing transforms your ~lewk~ quite like a brand-new hairstyle. But, at the same time, there's also nothing that can make you look feel as tired as a haircut or color that you've been wearing for far too long. So if your current hairstyle needs a 2022 update, let's help you shake things up. We asked a few celebrity hairstylists and experts for their predictions of the biggest hair trends that 2022 will bring, and we gathered them all here for you. From tiny tweaks, like a change in your hair part or adding a little gloss, to major changes, like heavy bangs and long extensions, these will be the 17 biggest hair trends next year. So go ahead, start your new year off with a bang (get it? Okay, bye).
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Alaïa Introduces Swimwear Collection

Since opening its first atelier in Paris during the late '70s, fashion brand Alaïa has been revered in the industry for designing clothes that highlight the shape of a woman's body. From the brand's use of luxe yet flexible fabrics to its figure-hugging silhouettes, very few capture curves quite like the storied maison.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NBC News

The new color of 2022 is here

BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peri#Design#Color Theory#Digital
marthastewart.com

Very Peri—Pantone's Color of the Year 2022—Is Expressive, Electric, and Creative

BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Collection

A review appointment with Lee Mathews can quickly turn into a philosophical debate. The designer has spent much of Australia’s lockdowns questioning everything—not just fashion. Over a Zoom call from her home in the early hours of the morning, Mathews was deep in thought about how to solve the education crisis around the world, how to promote artistry and traditional skills, and how the political and social systems in place post-COVID no longer work as we move into a new era of personal independence.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Billy Porter Goes Bold in Blue While Wearing a Blue Suit, Matching Umbrella Hat and Black Platform Heels for AMAs

Billy Porter packed a bold punch with his vibrant America Music Awards attire. The “Pose” actor attended the star-studded awards show last night in Los Angeles, where he made a sleek but daring statement. For the ensemble, Porter sported a blue suit that featured loose but still structured tailoring. The jacket incorporated a slit cutout on the chest that added a little skin to mix while also having three distinct silver buttons placed around the piece. He accessorized the look with a matching umbrella hat, which brought the drama, and a host of different metallic rings. For the shoes, Porter donned a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SPY

The Best Field Jackets for Military-Inspired Style During Any Season

Field jackets are one of the few pieces of men’s clothing that you can buy (and wear) any time of the year. Whether you need something for chilly spring evenings, summer travel or winter layering, we suggest considering a new field jacket. Not sure where to start? Unsure where these jackets even came from? Read on. The History of Field Jackets Field jackets have seen a huge resurgence lately thanks to 70s/80s nostalgia and menswear’s never-ending love affair with military-inspired clothing. As fashion connoisseurs have pointed out, the military is menswear’s most prolific designer, with staples like boots, chinos, modern suits and...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Richardson Reveals Latest New Era Collaboration

Richardson has joined forces with New Era for its own take on the classic 59FIFTY fitted cap. The hat dons a simple look, with the clothing label’s logo contrasting the white base. A hint of green is added to the underbrim to complete the design, which also features Richardson’s branding embroidered on the back.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

The 11 Best Everyday Boots, According to Fashion Insiders

We gathered designers from footwear brands including Dear Frances, Hanifa, and Loeffler Randall, as well leading stylists, writers, and fashion directors, to tell us about the everyday (and elevated) boots they're pairing with outfit after outfit this winter. From lug-sole Chelsea boots to thigh-high leather styles, fashion insiders say the following 11 pairs are cool, versatile and offer a hint of winter weather proofing. At least one of their everyday boots will make its way to your wardrobe by the time you finish perusing the list.
APPAREL
ARTnews

Chanel Names 10 Winners of Its First-Ever $113,000 Prize for Artists

Chanel has named the inaugural winners of its Chanel Next Prize, a new biennial award that the French label founded in March to support 10 international artists and creatives working across film, music, performance, and visual art. The prize was founded as part of a larger initiative termed the Chanel Culture Fund, established earlier this year in the wake of the pandemic to expand the luxury label’s backing of the arts. The award is given to artists who the fashion label believes are redefining their respective fields. In a statement, Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture, explained that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Wear Earthero Tackles Issues of Waste in Upcoming Art Exhibition

Wear Earthero, a sustainable wearable art brand, has teamed up with HK Timber Bank to launch an exhibition tackling offcut wastage and surplus fabric, an issue prominent in the fashion industry. The event features two capsules representative of the clothing startup, namely “Classics Reimagined” and “Wear Earthero Art-isan Collective.” All pieces are produced based on principles of sustainability, with stools and display panels comprised of recycled wood.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Product Innovations Fuel $9 Billion Premium Denim Market

The premium denim sector boomed onto the scene 20 years ago, with brands AG and Citizens of Humanity becoming household names thanks in part to their celebrity clientele. Now, just as fashion from that era also makes a comeback, the category is gearing up for growth, this time buoyed by innovation and sustainability. The premium denim jeans market is set to grow by $9.06 billion at a rate of 6.64 percent from 2020 to 2025, according to a new report from global technology research and advisory company Technavio. According to the data, 31 percent of that growth will originate from North America, thanks to the region’s high purchasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

The 18 Best Women’s Slip-On Sneakers for Every Style and Budget

Slip-on sneakers are the type of shoe that defy style boundaries. Any type of fashion preference, from the truly functional to the downright chic, can work with a slip-on sneaker. That’s because the shoe is a simple silhouette —universal, even — made special by its materials, structures, and details. It is all about finding the right slip-on for your own style. Shoes that are easy to get on and off are especially good for leaving near the door when you need to go on a quick errand—a standby for activities a slip-on sneaker thrives in. But that’s not all slip-on sneakers...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Noah and Goat Team Up on a New Limited Collection Inspired by Mountaineering in the ’70s

Goat and Noah have teamed up on an outdoor exploration-inspired range, and for the footwear fan, it includes a stylish Merrell boot. Using the aesthetics of 1970s mountaineering and keeping the “practical demands of life in New York City, Tokyo and beyond” in mind, Goat and Noah have put together the “Mountain Goat” collection. The range features graphic hoodies, corduroy puffers, rugby crewnecks, heavyweight flannels and patterned caps. The looks are executed using primary colors in subdued shades, and feature hand-drawn illustrations to “bring to life the DIY mindset of the collection.” Aside from the mountaineering inspiration, Goat said via statement that the collection with Noah...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Plans Milan Fashion Week Debut

Evergreen collections, high-end sneakers and assortments of refurbished denim are among the new ideas Glen Martens has introduced to Diesel since joining as creative director in 2020. Now the designer is turning his attention to the traditional catwalk. Diesel announced plans to show its Fall/Winter 22-23 collection at Milan Fashion Week (MFW) on Feb. 23, 2022. This marks the brand’s first time formally participating in MFW’s women’s wear segment after it has previously presented at the men’s shows. The event will reveal Martens’ second runway collection for Diesel, following the Spring/Summer 2022 collection presented in a digital format. Like the first collection, ...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 8 Best Airbrush Makeup Kits for Flawless Skin, According to Experts

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes, a makeup brush just doesn’t blend your makeup right. Whether you’re looking to take your makeup game to new heights or searching for the best gifts for women this holiday season, investing in an airbrush makeup system might be precisely what you need. The right airbrush makeup will help you achieve flawless results instantly. Designed to give your skin a soft-focused, imperfection-filtering finish, the best airbrush makeup kits use advanced technology to distribute a weightless and controlled ultra-fine mist, which evenly wraps your face and body in the cosmetics product of your choice...
MAKEUP

