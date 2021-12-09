ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

'We Can’t Wait': Frosh Pushes For Funding, Staffing To Maryland Water Supply System

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat department is saying they are understaffed,...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

Related
NottinghamMD.com

AG Frosh to Governor Hogan: Understaffing at state agency puts Maryland’s drinking water at risk

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Wednesday sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan warning that he believes the Maryland Department of the Environment’s (MDE) Water Supply Program (WSP) is dramatically understaffed – potentially risking the safety of Maryland’s drinking water and the health and welfare of Marylanders. WSP’s mandate is to ensure that the State’s 3,300 public … Continue reading "AG Frosh to Governor Hogan: Understaffing at state agency puts Maryland’s drinking water at risk" The post AG Frosh to Governor Hogan: Understaffing at state agency puts Maryland’s drinking water at risk appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Frosh Warns Hogan About Lack Of Funding For State Program Overseeing Drinking Water

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attorney General Brian Frosh is calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to provide more funding for the Maryland Department of the Environment program tasked with keeping the state’s drinking water supply safe. In a Dec. 1 letter to the governor, Frosh said the Water Supply Program overseeing 3,300 public drinking water systems in the state is both underfunded and understaffed, according to an EPA-commissioned report released earlier this year. The consulting firm that authored the report, Cadmus, found the program needs to grow its staff of full-time employees by 187% and overall funding by 93% to provide proper oversight. There...
POLITICS
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland doesn’t have enough inspectors to ensure safety of drinking water systems, EPA report says

A Maryland office tasked with ensuring the safety of 3,300 public drinking water systems has too few inspectors who are too overworked to do their jobs, according to an EPA report that came to light Wednesday. The state employed 34 of the inspectors as of last year, 27% fewer than four years earlier. The drinking water safety office, part of the Maryland Department of the Environment, would ...
MARYLAND STATE
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announces major funding for Pike County water systems

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear awarded $2.1 million in water infrastructure funding to the leaders of Pike County on Thursday. Officials in Pikeville and Elkhorn will split the award on three projects to deliver clean drinking water and improve sewer and water systems throughout the county. The funding...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
CBS New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld. The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Frosh
Person
Larry Hogan
wvtf.org

A look at how Virginia could be impacted by Youngkin tax cuts

Republicans are about to take control in Richmond. And, they're hoping to deliver on their campaign promises. Republican Glenn Youngkin campaigned on a platform of cutting taxes, and now he's working with Republicans in the General Assembly to eliminate the grocery tax, press the pause button on a gas tax increase, double the standard deduction and give one-time rebates.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Study: NC is No. 3 in US with the most rural hospital closures since 2005

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Rural hospitals have long struggled financially and the situation is getting worse. In the mid-1940s, Congress provided funding to build hospitals in rural areas, leading to a rise in their numbers, especially in the South. By the 1980s and 1990s, those hospitals began closing, partly a result of Medicare spending. Since 2005, 181 […]
HEALTH SERVICES
Roll Call Online

Fudge on housing funds in reconciliation: ‘We can’t live in the past’

President Joe Biden's Build Back Better package includes almost $150 billion devoted to remedying inequities left by the country’s history of discriminatory housing practices. If a bill passes the Senate includes that amount, it would be historic. Marcia L. Fudge, the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, has been sharing...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy