GOVERNOR ORDERS FLAGS TO REMAIN AT HALF-STAFF

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to half-staff though Thursday in honor and remembrance of former Senator, Bob Dole. Dole died Sunday, Dec. 5 at 98 years old. He was a World War II veteran who returned to a life of public service in politics following his time in the military. He represented Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1961 to 1969 and then in the U.S. Senate until 1996. Dole ran for president on three occasions. He won the Republican nomination for the 1996 election but failed to defeat incumbent, Bill Clinton. Reynolds says, “Sen. Dole was an American hero who holds a special place in the hearts of Iowans. Known for a time as our third senator, he was a man of principle, wit and courage. Kevin and I invite all Iowans to join us in honoring and celebrating a life truly well lived.” Reynolds’ order was issued in conjunction with President Biden’s proclamation to lower all U.S. flags through sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, on flag displays in the Capitol Complex and on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the same length of time as sign of respect.

KANSAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO