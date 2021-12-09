Medical prices increase even in states with stringent hospital merger review process, study says

> Health Providers Say Number Of COVID Hospitalizations Is Increasing. (Danville, PA) -- Several hospital systems in central Pennsylvania say they're seeing substantial increases in the number of COVID patients they're caring for. Geisinger Health Care System says it's approaching the rate of caring for more COVID-19 patients than it did at the same point in 2020, at the height of the epidemic. Penn State Health and WellSpan Health also reported high COVID-care rates as of Wednesday. Penn State Health was caring for 156 COVID-19 patients at its four hospitals, 21 more than at the beginning of the week. WellSpan was caring for about 300, which officials say is well over half the level of its previous peak.

DANVILLE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO