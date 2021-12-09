ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle firefighter dies suddenly before shift

Seattle Firefighter Matt Runte

SEATTLE — A Seattle firefighter died suddenly before his shift, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Matt Runte, a firefighter and EMT, passed away Wednesday morning.

In a statement from Seattle Fire, “We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are all grieving the loss of our friend and colleague.”

Runte won the 2015 Seattle Firefighter of the Year.

While receiving the award, Runte thanked his wife, daughter and parents.

“I want to thank my wife, for always being there. My daughter, for being my biggest cheerleader. My parents, my father-in-law, and my crew of amazing people,” Runte said on a video produced by the Seattle Fire Department in 2016.

At this time, there is no cause of death.

Ponny Warcat
6d ago

very sad news. I hope that vaccine didn't have anything to do with it. push push push force force force I really hope it didn't because if it did, it's going to take a lot more than an EMT to stop what's coming, that's all I have to say

David Wright
5d ago

it's definitely the vaccine you have basketball players collapsing you have hockey players dying it's starting to build up it's going to be massive the vaccine is a poison if you take antibiotics it can take up to a month for side effects to show ask a doctor this is going to get bad

LORD'S Watchman
6d ago

SINCERE CONDOLENCES for your loss!!!! THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, LORD AND SAVIOUR, JESUS CHRIST BLESS ALL OF YOU!!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!!!!

