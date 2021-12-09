Seattle firefighter dies suddenly before shift

Seattle Firefighter Matt Runte

SEATTLE — A Seattle firefighter died suddenly before his shift, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Matt Runte, a firefighter and EMT, passed away Wednesday morning.

In a statement from Seattle Fire, “We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are all grieving the loss of our friend and colleague.”

Runte won the 2015 Seattle Firefighter of the Year.

While receiving the award, Runte thanked his wife, daughter and parents.

“I want to thank my wife, for always being there. My daughter, for being my biggest cheerleader. My parents, my father-in-law, and my crew of amazing people,” Runte said on a video produced by the Seattle Fire Department in 2016.

At this time, there is no cause of death.

©2021 Cox Media Group