ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DEA agent gets 12 years for conspiring with Colombian cartel

By JOSHUA GOODMAN, JIM MUSTIAN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hJmK_0dIlsT6000

A once-standout U.S. narcotics agent who used his badge to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive cars, parties on yachts and Tiffany jewels was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison Thursday for conspiring to launder money with a Colombian cartel.

But even as José Irizarry admitted to his crimes, he blamed former colleagues at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for fostering a culture of corruption that desensitized him to the implications of violating the law.

“When my client joined the DEA he was schooled in how to be corrupt, he was schooled in how to break the law," his attorney, María Dominguez, said in court. “In this alternate universe it became easier and less suspect to accept money and gifts" from criminal informants who worked with the U.S. premier narcotics agency.

U.S. District Court Judge Charlene Honeywell in handing down her sentence expressed disgust with the DEA for its failings and said other agents corrupted by “the allure of easy money” also needed to be investigated.

"This has to stop,” the judge said. “You were the one who got caught but it is apparent to this court that there are others.”

The DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Prosecutors have described Irizarry’s crimes as a “shocking breach of the public’s trust.”

Irizarry’s allegations underscore the porous oversight he received during his career, in which he was entrusted with the government’s use of front companies, shell bank accounts and couriers to combat international drug trafficking.

They also raise new questions about whether his colleagues in the Miami field office, where Irizarry’s criminal activity began, similarly abused the badge in their handling of confidential informants who every year move tens of millions of dollars in dirty money under the DEA's supervision.

Dominguez in court filings revealed that since Irizarry's arrest last year he has met with prosecutors for “endless hours” to provide information on the criminal activities of “fellow law-enforcement agents who initiated him in a life of crime.”

Honeywell recently sealed “sensitive” documents filed in the criminal case, saying their disclosure could potentially impede an ongoing criminal investigation, cause targets to flee and hinder cooperation from other witnesses. So far, other than Irizarry's wife, Nathalia Gomez-Irizarry, and a Colombian customs worker, nobody else has been charged in the conspiracy.

The U.S. Justice Department's Inspector General slammed the DEA in a report over the summer for failing to properly oversee what are supposed to be tightly monitored stings of the sort Irizarry worked on. As a result of the rebuke, which came on the heels of a string of scandals involving agents overseas, Anne Milgram, the DEA's new administrator, ordered an outside review of the agency's foreign operations, which is ongoing.

The DEA has been shaken by repeated cases of misconduct in recent years, including agents charged with wire fraud, bribery and selling firearms to drug traffickers. Thursday’s hearing came just four months after another longtime DEA agent, Chad Scott, was sentenced to more than 13 years behind bars for stealing money from suspects, falsifying government records and committing perjury.

The DEA hired Irizarry, 47, and allowed him to handle sensitive financial transactions even after he failed a polygraph exam, declared bankruptcy and kept close ties to a suspected money launderer who would go on to become the godfather of the agent's twin daughters with his Colombian wife.

He pleaded guilty last year to 19 federal counts, including bank fraud, admitting he parlayed his expertise in money laundering into a life of luxury that prosecutors said was bankrolled by $9 million he and his co-conspirators diverted from undercover money laundering investigations.

The spoils included a $30,000 Tiffany diamond ring for his wife, luxury sports cars and a $767,000 home in the Caribbean resort city of Cartagena — on top of residences in south Florida and Puerto Rico. Before he resigned in 2018, Irizarry’s ostentatious habits and tales of raucous yacht parties had become well known among DEA agents and prosecutors with whom they worked.

To further the scheme, prosecutors said, Irizarry filed false reports and ordered DEA staff to wire money slated for undercover stings to international accounts he and associates controlled. The money should’ve been carefully tracked by the DEA as part of undercover money laundering investigations, prosecutors said.

Irizarry has claimed the bank accounts in question amounted to a profit-producing “slush fund” for official and personal travel of federal law enforcement, U.S. prosecutors and confidential sources.

Dominguez said Irizarry accepted full responsibility for his actions but that his take of the conspiracy never surpassed $600,000.

At Thursday's sentencing, Irizarry broke down in tears as he addressed the court, saying the biggest punishment was not being able to explain two his two young daughters why he would be going away for so long. He said when he became a federal law enforcement agent two decades ago he did so with a sense of great pride.

“Unfortunately, there came a time when I made a decision that went against the person who I was, that damaged my wife and embarrassed my country," he said. “I should’ve known better and I didn’t. I failed.”

——

Mustian reported from New Orleans.

Comments / 22

Pattie Okafor
4d ago

Some where In. a federal prison sits someone who got 40 years for a drug trafficking charge that had only 1/3 of the drugs this agent moved The American way privilage gets less time while the poor get the most

Reply
6
Term limits
5d ago

One token man out of how many people in politics and government taking cartel money? Obama pardoned cartel, drug trafficers, drug dealers, money launderers.

Reply(1)
4
Related
news4sanantonio.com

DEA: Colombia's most wanted drug lord captured

SAN ANTONIO — His name is Dairo Antonio Usuga aka Otoniel... after decades of being on the DEA’s Most Wanted List, Otoniel was captured on October 23, a huge blow for drug trafficking from Colombia since the death of Pablo Escobar according to the Colombian president. He is accused of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KEYT

Panama uncovers extensive presence of Colombian cartel

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The Colombian drug gang known as the Gulf cartel controls almost half the cocaine shipments that travel through Panama, and had established an extensive logistics and money laundering network in the global transportation hub. Panama’s police chief said Monday the Gulf cartel has been infiltrating the country’s business sector. The statements came days after Panamian authorities seized $10 million in cash and arrested 57 people in different raids. The cartel countrols the Caribbean route through other Central American countries; cocaine is then shipped to the United States. Dozens of properties and vehicles were also seized in last week’s raids.
PANAMA CITY, FL
rochesterfirst.com

Man convicted in WNY drug conspiracy linked to “El Chapo” cartel gets life in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The leader of a transnational drug trafficking organization with ties to drug lord “El Chapo” and Western New York is going behind bars for life. United States Attorney Trini E. Ross said Herman E. Aguirre of Brea, California sourced drugs from Mexico, Arizona and California from the Sinaloa Cartel, led by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Scott
101.9 KELO-FM

Former DEA official helped pharma company get drug quota increase, says watchdog

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A former senior official at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration improperly gave preferential treatment to a pharmaceutical company that was seeking a quota increase so it could manufacture more drugs, the Justice Department’s internal watchdog said on Thursday. In a one-page investigative summary, Inspector General Michael Horowitz...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Complex

R. Kelly Associate Gets 8-Year Prison Sentence After Setting Accuser’s Car on Fire

An R. Kelly associate has been sentenced to 96 months for witness intimidation in connection to the singer’s sex crime and racketeering case. The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced the sentencing Wednesday, about seven months after 38-year-old Michael Williams pleaded guilty to an arson charge. The Georgia resident admitted to authorities he had traveled to the home of one of Kelly’s accusers and set fire to a vehicle that was parked outside her Florida residence. Prosecutors say Williams’ deliberate actions were intended to scare the woman and prevent her from cooperating in Kelly’s federal trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea Agent#Cartel#Sentencing#Perjury#Dea#Colombian#Tiffany#District Court#Shell Bank
Missoulian

Missoula woman accused of trafficking 17 pounds of meth

A Missoula woman appeared in federal court on Wednesday for allegedly trafficking 17 pounds of methamphetamine. Jasmine Lori Snyder, 39, is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. If convicted, she faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, up to a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.
MISSOULA, MT
International Business Times

Wife Of Mexico’s Most Wanted Drug Cartel Leader Arrested

Mexican military have arrested the wife of the country's most wanted man, “El Mencho,” known as the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia, who allegedly runs the CJNG's finances, was arrested in Zapopan in “a significant blow to the financial structure of organized crime in the state,” the defense ministry said Tuesday in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLOX

DEA Agent breaks down the rise in fentanyl overdoses in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The shocking number of fentanyl overdoses is growing more in South Mississippi each day. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said overdoses in Pearl River, Hancock, and Harrison counties are the highest, which makes South Mississippi take the lead in the state for fatal and non-fatal overdoses.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

El Chapo’s Wife Gets 3 Years Behind Bars for Helping Run Cartel

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of former drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, has been sentenced to three years in prison. Handed down by D.C. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, Tuesday’s sentencing came after Aispuro was slapped with three federal charges following a February arrest in Virginia. She pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute drugs in the U.S., money laundering, and violating the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
Law & Crime

She ‘Was a Co-Conspirator’: Wife of ‘Ruthless and Bloodthirsty’ Kingpin ‘El Chapo’ Gets Sent to Prison for Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering

The wife of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is headed to prison after pleading guilty to helping run her husband’s drug trafficking empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 32, was sentenced to 36 months in prison on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras gave Coronel credit for time served since her arrest in February.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

474K+
Followers
121K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy