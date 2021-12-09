ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Christian County Reports Increase in Active COVID Cases, Seven New Deaths Per Audit

By News Edge Newsroom
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian County has shown an increase in active COVID-19 cases for a third straight week as post-Thanksgiving numbers continue an upward trend. There were also eight deaths linked to the virus reported in Christian County with seven the...

news3lv.com

First case of Omicron reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District today confirmed the state’s first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. The Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory tested the specimen and is continuing to provide genome sequencing for positive COVID-19 cases to determine the presence of variants in the community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Pittsburgh

Latest COVID Spike Causing Hospital Overcrowding, Increased Wait Times For Treatment

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The number of patients seeking care in Westmoreland County in recent weeks is rising, fueled in part by the spread of COVID-19. The spike has created overcrowding in emergency rooms, as well as increased wait times. The director of Mutual Aid Ambulance told KDKA-TV that because of the lack of emergency-room beds, his team sometimes has to wait an hour or longer to transfer patients from the ambulance to a bed in the ER. In an email sent to police and fire chiefs across the county, Dr. William Jenkins, with Excela Health, warned the departments that the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 5,133 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,133 new confirmed COVID cases and 27 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 921,680. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,331. There were 104,666 total new tests reported. As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 5.35%. There are 1,411 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 326 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mycanyonlake.com

New Braunfels Man in His 20s Died at Home of COVID-19 County Confirms

Comal County confirmed the COVID-19 death of a New Braunfels man in his 20s today. The man died at home on Dec. 6, becoming the county’s 473rd fatality from the virus. In a statement, Comal County Public Information Officer Cary Zayas also reported 62 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 20,575 since reporting began in March 2020.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations More Than Double In Weeks As Health Officials Urge Booster Shots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Covid-19 hospitalizations are trending in the wrong direction in Maryland. “We’re watching the hospitalizations very carefully,” said Dr. Chuck Callahan, VP of population health at UMMC. “Compared to the same day last year, you’re still a third lower than they were last year.” Tuesday, the state health department reported nearly 1,200 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a number Maryland hasn’t seen since April. Governor Larry Hogan says that number has more than doubled in recent weeks. “The vast majority of people getting hospitalized still, four out of five are unvaccinated across the state,” Callahan said. Officials are urging those who are eligible that...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Governor Taking Action Due To Increased Hospitalizations From COVID-19

Onslaught of patients expected from the COVID variants, the flu. Annapolis, Md (KM) There’s been a rapid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland, and Governor Larry Hogan wants the state’s hospitals to be prepared. He says the Maryland Department of Health has directed hospitals to update their emergency plans so they are prepared for the expected onslaught of patients with the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19, as well as influenza.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County COVID Update

The Paris-Lamar County Health District reports three new positive PCR COVID tests and eight new positive Antigen tests. In addition, they said there are no recent deaths from the virus, and the number of active cases of the disease has increased to 75.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
whvoradio.com

Trigg County Board Approves Tiered Masking Option, Test-To-Stay Beginning January

When Trigg County’s students return to school following the Christmas break, new masking guidance against COVID-19 will take effect. During Thursday’s Trigg County Board of Education meeting, board members voted 4-1 in favor of a tiered option beginning January 2 that will be directly tied to the county’s weekly incidence rate. A week-to-week assessment based on information released every Thursday by the Department of Public Health will determine the next week’s masking standards.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Livingston Parish News

Louisiana COVID-19: LDH confirms 520 new cases, seven deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 520 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths in its Wednesday report. Officials also reported 423 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths. COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one to 209 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators remained at 30.
LOUISIANA STATE

