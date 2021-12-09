Christian County Reports Increase in Active COVID Cases, Seven New Deaths Per Audit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Covid-19 hospitalizations are trending in the wrong direction in Maryland.
“We’re watching the hospitalizations very carefully,” said Dr. Chuck Callahan, VP of population health at UMMC. “Compared to the same day last year, you’re still a third lower than they were last year.”
Tuesday, the state health department reported nearly 1,200 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a number Maryland hasn’t seen since April.
Governor Larry Hogan says that number has more than doubled in recent weeks.
“The vast majority of people getting hospitalized still, four out of five are unvaccinated across the state,” Callahan said.
Officials are urging those who are eligible that...
