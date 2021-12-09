ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

U.S. safety agency discussing Tesla camera replacements

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWxOH_0dIkzTLQ00

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it is discussing with Tesla (TSLA.O) its decision to replace cameras in some U.S. vehicles.

CNBC reported on Monday Tesla was replacing front fender cameras in several hundred Model S, X and 3 vehicles due to faulty circuit boards inside but had not issued a recall.

NHTSA said it is "monitoring all data sources" including consumer complaints, and also urged "the public to let NHTSA know if they think their vehicle may have a safety defect that isn’t part of a current recall."

U.S. law "prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with design defects posing unreasonable risks to safety," the agency said, adding it has "robust enforcement tools to protect the public, to investigate potential safety issues, and act when we find evidence of noncompliance or an unreasonable risk to safety."

Consumer groups said the regulator needs to look into whether Tesla should have recalled the defective parts.

“Reports of a service campaign repair to malfunctioning front-end cameras that are critical to Tesla’s driver assistance suite is important enough to the safety of the vehicle to merit exploration by NHTSA," said Jason K. Levine, executive director at Center for Auto Safety.

"The reality is that the auto industry has a long history of choosing to conduct service campaigns instead of recalls, but it is too early to say whether that’s the case here.”

A malfunction of front fender cameras, safety systems used for blind spot monitoring, would likely create a safety risk, said David Friedman, a former acting administration at NHTSA and now Vice President at Consumer Reports.

"If people are losing reliable access to blind spot images, or the effectiveness of autopilot or automatic emergency braking is being hampered, the malfunction would seem to pose an unreasonable risk," he said.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Diane Craft and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Tesla is discussing video game features with the NHTSA

Tesla is discussing video games and how they can be used for entertainment with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the agency confirmed this morning. The NHTSA told Teslarati in a statement this morning that it is “discussing the feature with the manufacturer,” attempting to gather any information or evidence that Tesla’s in-car video games are a violation of the Vehicle Safety Act, which prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with design defects posing unreasonable risks to safety.
VIDEO GAMES
whbl.com

U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Biden auto-safety agency pick

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday is set to hold a confirmation hearing on President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an agency without a permanent leader for nearly five years. The Democratic president’s nominee is Steven Cliff,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Engadget

Tesla is reportedly replacing some faulty Autopilot cameras for free

Tesla will replace the Autopilot cameras in the front fenders of some its electric vehicles for free, according to CNBC. While Tesla has yet to issue a recall, the news organization has seen internal documents distributed to authorized service providers in late November, asking them to replace faulty repeater cameras at no cost to owners. Apparently, the cameras on some Model S, X and 3 vehicles manufactured by the company at its Fremont, California plant have faulty printed circuit boards.
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Tesla launches electric quad bike in U.S. for kids

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has launched an electric quad bike for kids in the United States for $1,900, two years after the electric-car maker introduced the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) along with its pickup vehicle Cybertruck. The four-wheel ATV - “Cyberquad for Kids” - is inspired by the Cybertruck model and...
CARS
Benzinga

NHTSA In Talks With Tesla Over Reports Of Autopilot Camera Failure

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are in discussions to replace cameras in some vehicles made by the Elon Musk-led company. What Happened: The federal vehicle safety agency said it is aware of an issue related to faulty Autopilot cameras in some U.S.-made vehicles, reported CNBC.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Nhtsa#Cnbc#Center For Auto Safety
Daily Voice

Subaru Recalling 200,000 Vehicles Due To Faulty Transmission Chain

Subaru announced a recall of nearly 200,000 vehicles that have had faulty transmissions that could increase the risk of a crash, the company announced.The automaker is recalling 198,255 Ascent, Outback, and Legacy models due to drive chains that may fracture, causing a loss of power in those vehicl…
CARS
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Business Insider

Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom'

Elon Musk and his eligible children are vaccinated against COVID-19. But Musk told Time he's against vaccine mandates: "People do risky things all the time," he said. Musk previously expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine and resisted shelter-in-place measures. After downplaying the coronavirus and expressing skepticism about vaccines, Tesla and...
INDUSTRY
WJTV.com

15 cars that currently cost more used than new

( ) – The global microchip shortage has restricted new car supply, which has led to a record surge in used car prices. According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over one million new and lightly used cars from the 2020 and 2021 model years listed for sale in November 2021, the price gap between new and slightly used cars has drastically narrowed, and some used cars have even become more expensive than their new versions.
BUYING CARS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy