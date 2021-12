Microsoft’s head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has stated that the company is more focused on expanding the video game industry rather than competing with other platforms. In an interview with EDGE magazine (via Video Games Chronicle), Spencer highlighted how Microsoft is promoting features such as cross-play and cross-save as part of its push towards gaming without boundaries. He also mentioned that erecting “artificial barriers” does not help the industry grow, seemingly contradicting an earlier announcement where Microsoft stated that some Bethesda franchises, which have been multiplatform thus far, would be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO