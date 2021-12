Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to report that it has signed a binding option to purchase the Eldorado Property in eastern Oregon from Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. ("Nevada Select"). Nevada Select is an arms-length subsidiary of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY), a leading growth and Americas-focused precious metals royalty company. Provenance has completed the first year's payment of the option to purchase. The Eldorado Property hosts a significant historical gold resource in eastern Oregon. The project area is located on top of a large gold placer area and is located in the mining friendly part of the state.

METAL MINING ・ 19 HOURS AGO