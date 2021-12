The holidays are in full swing and there are events all over town. While the holidays bring cheer and great times, they also bring stressful times. With the shopping, trying to get work done before the end of the year or before vacation, can wear a person out. One great way to relax is to sit and have a glass of wine, but something even more cheerful could be having a glass with Santa or the Grinch.

BUHL, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO