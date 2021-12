Starbucks to get its first unionised US store since 1980s

Starbucks workers who became the first in the company’s history to be unionised last week have received congratulatory “digital tips” from customers, many of whom are new. Workers voted 19-8 in favour of unionisation last Thursday, and were among three Buffalo Starbucks to vote on the labour issue. Jaz Brisack, a barista at the unionised Elmwood Avenue store, tweeted on Sunday that customers had been “excited” by the union vote and that many were new to Starbucks. “Customers are excited,” she wrote. “Many of them are new to Starbucks and tell me they are only here because we...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO