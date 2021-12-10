ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock Unveils 2021 Holiday Streaming Schedule With Christmas Classics and Specials

By Allison Schonter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is officially here, and Peacock is making sure viewers have plenty of options for their holiday binges. Throughout the month of December, the streamer will be filling its content catalogue with a host of holiday and Christmas-themed content, which will join holiday titles that were already available for...

