Jeff Hardy was suddenly released from the WWE on Dec. 9, days after he was pulled from the road following a bizarre scene at a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas. Hardy has yet to officially comment on the situation, though a conspiracy theory has already emerged on social media that he somehow deliberately got himself fired. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful put an end to that theory on Monday night, writing on Twitter, "It seems silly to address this at all, but according to those close with him I spoke to — Jeff Hardy wasn't trying to get fired from WWE. He wasn't 'working to get out of his deal.' The exact phrase I was given was that it was an 'absurd take.'"

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO