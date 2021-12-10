ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Severe thunderstorms, gusty winds possible this weekend

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Showers and a few gusty thunderstorms are possible this weekend as a strong cold front moves in Saturday evening.

Winds are forecast to gust over 40 mph in some spots with the potential for damage and power outages.

Before then, Friday could see some rain with highs near 50 degrees. It will be even warmer Saturday with temperatures in the 60s.

A long stretch of unseasonably warm weather looks to be on the way following the weekend storm.

