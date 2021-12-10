Coleman praises city workers, new businesses in 'State of the City' address

RONN ROWLAND/Muskogee Phoenix Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman addresses an audience of elected officials, city supervisors and civic leaders with the annual State of the City address and the Civic Center on Thursday. The luncheon was hosted by the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.

Mayor Marlon Coleman praised city staffers, department heads and youth leaders during his annual “State of the City” address on Thursday.

The address, hosted by the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Saint Francis Muskogee Hospital, was held at the Muskogee Civic Center.

Coleman began his speech by sharing some of the “hard successes” that’s happened under his watch. He first focused on business expansion.

“From this time last year until now, we’ve had 25 businesses to expand,” Coleman said. “We’ve had five new projects secured in the last six months totaling $150 million in investment and 100 new jobs for Muskogee and Muskogee County.

"We have two new projects that we hope to announce before the end of this year totaling $1.2 billion in investment and 1,300 new jobs in the city of Muskogee and the county.”

From there, his focus was about the city and working together with other entities and the accomplishments to arise from those partnerships.

“Whether I’m standing here, or any other person as mayor, we need to all know that our successes are achieved because we worked together as a team,” Coleman said.

“Our successes are achieved because some of us have decided that we're better as one than we are divided against each other.”

Coleman also saluted the first responders of the city and the way they have dealt with tragedies this past year, including the multiple homicides in early February and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After his address, City Attorney Roy Tucker handed out the annual Roy Tucker Award of Excellence, presented annually to a city employee that is deserving of special recognition. This year’s recipient is Clyde “Sonny” Brown Jr.

“In his 24-year career with the City of Muskogee, he has shown initiative and drive,” Tucker said. “His work ethic is resolute and unwavering. He inspires confidence in his colleagues.”