Weatherford, TX

22-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl In Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Weatherford.

Diego Alejandro Cortez, 22, was arrested by police in Abilene on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Weatherford Police said the parents of the teen victim told them on Monday, they discovered a man had been in their home and furthermore in their daughter’s bedroom.

The girl told officers she met Cortez on a social media platform.

They then exchanged personal information on social media and by text.

Shortly after meeting on social media, police said the girl gave Cortez her home address.

She told police they had sex on three occasions.

The victim said she knew Cortez only as Diego and that he presented himself to be an armed services member and was stationed in the Abilene area.

Weatherford Police detectives obtained a warrant for sexual assault child for Cortez and Abilene Police arrested him.

Detectives believe there may be more underaged girls who were victimized going back to 2020.

They are asking for anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault or any other offense committed by Cortez to report the offense to their local law enforcement authority.

They can also contact case detective, Corporal Jason Goff at 817/598-4414 or by email: jgoff@weatherfordtx.gov.

