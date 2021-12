Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that the team will "continue to play" both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker. Rhule also claimed during his presser that former starter Sam Darnold (shoulder) could be a factor for his team down the stretch once Darnold is healthy again. The Panthers are throwing everything at the wall in an attempt to regain their success from earlier in the season, but between frequent quarterback changes and an offensive line that ranks 28th in Pass Block Win Rate (sitting at just a 52% win rate), it seems that no one is set up to succeed in the environment the Panthers have created for themselves.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO