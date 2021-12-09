ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Broadcom sees upbeat first-quarter sales, unveils $10 bln buyback plan

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5rYI_0dIhl23f00

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Semiconductor firm Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations and announced a $10 billion share buyback plan on Thursday, banking on a rebound in enterprise spending and sustained demand from cloud computing companies.

Shares of the company rose 6.6% to $622 in extended trading.

Analysts have pointed to strong near-term demand for Broadcom's radio frequency and wireless chips as telecom firms spend more to roll out 5G technology, and continued strength in its broadband division. The company counts smartphone giants Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) among major customers.

Broadcom is also poised to benefit from higher demand for its data-center and server chips, aided by a rise in hybrid working models and a rapid shift to cloud by businesses during the pandemic.

Enterprise demand rebounded sharply over 30% in the reported quarter, while revenue from semiconductor solutions is expected to grow 17% in the current quarter, Chief Executive Hock Tan said on a conference call with analysts.

The San Jose, California-based company forecast first-quarter revenue of about $7.60 billion, well above analysts' average estimate of $7.25 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 15% to $7.41 billion, narrowly beating estimates of $7.36 billion, while earnings per share of $7.81 was also better than expected.

Broadcom has also diversified beyond its core chip business and forayed into the lucrative software arena, at a time when the world grapples with supply chain disruptions and an industry-wide chip shortage. Its infrastructure software revenue grew 8% to $1.77 billion in the fourth quarter.

The new share repurchase program is effective until the end of next year, the company said in a separate statement.

Reporting by Akash Sriram and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.37% to $341.66 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.15% to 15,565.58 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $42.67 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Lowe's Stock Rises On Buyback; Sales Guidance For 2022 Falls Short

Lowe's (LOW) offered lackluster sales guidance for 2022 while declaring a $13 billion stock buyback. Lowe's stock climbed toward a buy point. In its 2022 outlook, Lowe's management forecast EPS of $12.25-$13 on sales of $94 billion-$97 billion. Analysts on average were expecting EPS of $12.94 on revenue of $97.622 billion, according to FactSet.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow up nearly 200 points on gains in Cisco, Apple Inc. shares

Behind positive gains for shares of Cisco and Apple Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Wednesday afternoon. Shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 193 points (0.5%) higher. Cisco's shares have risen $1.87, or 3.2%, while those of Apple Inc. are up $4.30, or 2.5%, combining for a roughly 41-point bump for the Dow. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) UnitedHealth (UNH) and Merck (MRK) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 1.92% to $334.65 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $15.02 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Samsung Electronics#Cloud Computing#Broadcom Inc Lrb Avgo O#Refinitiv
Reuters

Accenture revenue forecast tops estimates on cloud, security services demand

Dec 16 (Reuters) - IT consulting firm Accenture Plc (ACN.N) forecast better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Thursday after its first-quarter top-line expanded by 27%, riding a digital transformation wave with more clients seeking its cloud and security services. Client spending, which rebounded last fiscal year to pre-pandemic levels due to a...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Aviva extends share buyback to $1.3 bln

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Aviva plc (AV.L) said on Thursday it will increase its share buyback programme from 750 million pounds ($994.28 million) to a maximum of 1 billion pounds ($1.33 billion). "We are increasing our share buyback as part of our commitment to return at least 4 billion...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Rubicon Technologies, a software maker for waste and recycling solutions, on Thursday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Founder SPAC (FOUN.O) in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion. Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Genuine Parts To Acquire Kaman Distribution For ~$1.3B

Genuine Parts Co's (NYSE: GPC) wholly-owned subsidiary, Motion Industries Inc, will acquire Kaman Distribution Group (KDG) from private investment firm Littlejohn & Co LLC for about $1.3 billion in cash. Bloomfield, Connecticut-based KDG is a power transmission, automation, and fluid power industrial distributor and solutions provider with operations throughout the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reddit jumps on IPO bandwagon with confidential filing

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Reddit Inc, whose message boards became the go-to destination for day traders during this year's meme stock frenzy, said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering with U.S. securities regulators. Reuters reported in September the company was hoping to hit a valuation...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 0.28% to $3,381.83 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $391.25 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 3.26% to $328.34 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $21.33 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.32% to $2,878.14 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $141.19 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Aecom Initiates Dividend, Reiterates Guidance and Buyback Plan

Aecom (ACM) - Get AECOM Report shares rose after the construction and engineering firm initiated a dividend and reiterated earnings guidance for fiscal 2022. Shares of the Dallas company at last check rose 1.3% to $73.9. The board declared an initial quarterly dividend of 15 cents a share, to be...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy