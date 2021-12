The CardioVascular Health Clinic has announced that Dr. Bernardino Rocha has joined its team of physicians. Rocha is a board certified general and vascular surgeon. “Communication should never be a casualty when someone goes to the doctor,” Dr. Rocha says. “An open line of dialogue is a critical element of patient care, so I always strive to be a good listener, show genuine empathy for my patients’ challenges, and respond with sincerity,” he said. “Outcomes are always better when the doctor and the patient are on the same page — especially when it comes to cardiovascular issues.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO