LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you haven’t bought your Christmas tree already, now is the time to do it. Local tree lot operators are saying they may sell out very early this year. Industry experts said excessive heat coupled with flooding in the states that grow the majority of Christmas trees has led to a nationwide Christmas tree shortage. Tina Callas, the owner of Tina’s Trees in Sherman Oaks, has been in business for 43 years. Back in June, her grower in Oregon informed her that a severe heatwave damaged much of his crop. “Everybody I called basically was trying to get enough trees...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO