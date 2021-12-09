ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston pimp on the run after being convicted of sex trafficking 16-year-old girl

ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

A Houston pimp is on the run after skipping out during his trial Thursday, where he was convicted of forcing a runaway teenager into prostitution , according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

DeAundric Jaquay Dorsey, 33, was convicted by a jury after a three-day trial. The jury found him guilty of forcing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution on the Bissonnet strip, authorities said.

Dorsey was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but after being released on bond, authorities said Dorsey did not return to court after the first day of his trial.

The teen told authorities Dorsey repeatedly threatened to kill her if she did not work. She was able to escape long enough to borrow a cell phone and called her mother to go get her, according to authorities.

That's when the victim's mother called police to investigate the case and arrested Dorsey.

"He repeatedly forced a minor to have sex with strangers for money, and anyone who does that deserves decades in prison," Ogg said. "Somebody out there knows where he is hiding, and could collect a reward for doing the right thing."

Court records show that prosecutors requested Dorsey be held without bond pending the trial due to his previous conviction of robbery in Michigan. Records also state Dorsey was a flight risk and a danger to the Harris County community and the teen.

Still, a judge reduced Dorsey's bond from $50,000 to $25,000, and then further reduced it to $15,000, which the defendant made.

"He is a dangerous pimp, and now he is somewhere in the wind," Assistant District Attorney Kenisha Day said. "When the victim showed up to testify, you could just see that he knew he was going to prison."

If you have any information on Dorsey's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Stupid You
6d ago

there should be a daily column that goes out to the residents of harris county that list everyone who was given a low bond for their crime, , their bond was reduced or given no bond and the name of the judge the made that decision. that way when elections come around they know who not to vote for.

Raul Sanchez
6d ago

no one is really looking or addressing the more serious problem at hand. that problem being the fact that this animal that willingly decided to pray, degrade and financially profit from the use of a minor while physically threatening her was given a bond to begin with. the system is broken but the system is broken because it allows animals like this to have a chance invade the judicial system. there should be no bond for crimes like this. there should be no bond for many crimes yet these animals commit crimes are caught post bond so they can go out and commit more crimes.

Ken Bone
6d ago

He's such a good boy🕶️. Just look at this picture he colored for granny-ma-ma, he almost stayed in the lines. That's fridge art 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭.

