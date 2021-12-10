'Lucifer' and Tom Ellis Snubbed at Another Major Awards Show After Final Season's Release

"It’s been clear for a while that this season of Succession has been taking the series in narrative circles," says Alan Sepinwall. "A crisis arrives, Logan’s position seems in danger, and eventually all works out for the nasty old man — again and again and again. This should not be sustainable; it should be dull. And yet moment by moment, episode by episode, this remains an utterly electric, wildly entertaining show, with its finger firmly on the pulse of both its characters and the larger state of the real world it so hauntingly yet hilariously reflects. Which brings us to 'All the Bells Say.' Because on the one hand, the season ends with a minor variation on an old theme... The players’ positions change, but the game never does, nor does Logan’s uncanny ability to play it better than everyone else around him. And on the other hand, does the repetition even matter when Team Succession — with the primary duo of Jesse Armstrong and Mark Mylod writing and directing, respectively — can craft an episode as funny, as sad, and as suspenseful as this one? Because my goodness, 'All the Bells Say' was everything Succession does well — much of it done better than the series ever has before."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO