ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Lucifer' and Tom Ellis Snubbed at Another Major Awards Show After Final Season's Release

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucifer star Tom Ellis may have captivated audiences throughout all six seasons of the Fox-turned-Netflix show, but his critically-acclaimed performance as Lucifer Morningstar apparently wasn't enough to earn him a nomination for one awards show. On Monday, the nominees for the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards were announced, with Ellis notably snubbed...

popculture.com

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Shut out of Another Major Awards Show

Yellowstone is continuing to be snubbed by the awards circuit. The Taylor Sheridan-created Paramount Network series, starring Kevin Costner, did not receive a single nomination for the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards, which is set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 9. The blatant snub came just Costner, who stars as John Dutton, was snubbed by the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, with Yellowstone also not receiving a nomination in the outstanding drama category.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday. The contenders for the award show were revealed by Snoop Dogg on behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at 9 a.m. ET on Monday. "Belfast" and "The Power of...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ellis
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Sterling K. Brown
Variety

From ‘Squid Game’ to ‘Succession,’ the SAG Awards Ensemble Categories Should Be Full of New Nominees

Perhaps by virtue of its large voting body, the SAG Awards tend to recognize repeat winners in its two TV ensemble categories. Over the past decade in drama, “The Crown,” “This Is Us,” “Downton Abbey” and “Boardwalk Empire” all enjoyed back-to-back victories, and in comedy, “Modern Family,” “Orange Is the New Black” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” dominated a good portion of the 2010s. But with last year’s winners “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Crown” — and even many of the nominees — out of the race for one reason or another, SAG Awards voters have a chance to inject some fresh...
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Tom Hardy Returns for 'Peaky Blinders' Final Season

Tom Hardy is back for the final season of Peaky Blinders. Taking to Twitter to announce the surprise, the BBC posted a short teaser of Hardy himself as Alfie Solomons, along with series lead Cillian Murphy‘s Thomas Shelby. While not much else is revealed by the teaser, fans following updates revolving around the show will know that a feature film will follow the sixth and final season. “It’s a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle and end,” teased the franchise’s creator Steven Knight, but unlike his previous comments about it concluding the story, he added that “I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far, but from it, there will be things I don’t really call spinoffs, but there will be other TV shows that I hope will come out of [it], that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family.”
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

After Life announces season 3 release date and confirms show future

Netflix has a festive gift for fans of Ricky Gervais's After Life. The streamer has now confirmed the third series of the bittersweet comedy about life after (a loved one's) death will release on January 14, 2022. On the downside, Netflix has also confirmed that After Life series 3 will...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Succession's Season 3 finale encompassed everything it does well: "This remains an utterly electric, wildly entertaining show"

"It’s been clear for a while that this season of Succession has been taking the series in narrative circles," says Alan Sepinwall. "A crisis arrives, Logan’s position seems in danger, and eventually all works out for the nasty old man — again and again and again. This should not be sustainable; it should be dull. And yet moment by moment, episode by episode, this remains an utterly electric, wildly entertaining show, with its finger firmly on the pulse of both its characters and the larger state of the real world it so hauntingly yet hilariously reflects. Which brings us to 'All the Bells Say.' Because on the one hand, the season ends with a minor variation on an old theme... The players’ positions change, but the game never does, nor does Logan’s uncanny ability to play it better than everyone else around him. And on the other hand, does the repetition even matter when Team Succession — with the primary duo of Jesse Armstrong and Mark Mylod writing and directing, respectively — can craft an episode as funny, as sad, and as suspenseful as this one? Because my goodness, 'All the Bells Say' was everything Succession does well — much of it done better than the series ever has before."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Paramount#Hbo#Squid Game#Fx
Variety

‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong on the Explosive Season 3 Finale: Tom’s Betrayal, Kendall’s Confession and More

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the Season 3 finale of HBO’s “Succession.” Logan Roy is selling Waystar Royco — the prized possession at the center of HBO’s “Succession” — to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), the Elon Musk-shaded tech entrepreneur whom Logan (Brian Cox) was supposed to buy out. It’s a betrayal of Logan’s warring adult children — Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) — so profound that it finally united them against him. Too late, though. Even when they thought they had the upper hand because their parents’ divorce agreement had codified...
TV SERIES
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Finale: Will Sara and Gil Return for Any Possible Season 2? And Was That [Spoiler] in Final Teaser?

The following contains spoilers from the CSI: Vegas season finale. This Wednesday in the CSI: Vegas season finale, Max’s team diligently worked with Sara and Gil to get the goods on Anson Wix and also find/save Hodges. After running into dead end after dead end, it was a smudge of counterfeit casino fragrance that led the CSIs to a beaten but breathing Hodges, whose testimony will put wily Wix behind bars on a variety of charges. While Max celebrated the big win by reclaiming her office at the lab, Sara and Gil opted for the thrill of a ride on his favorite...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

How 13 Actors Returned to TV After Abrupt Shondaland Exits

Fans of the TV shows Shonda Rhimes has created—Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal—and the ones she has produced, including How to Get Away With Murder and Station 19, know not to get too attached to a character. As Shondaland actors decide to leave—or as they are asked to leave—their characters die, disappear, or just drop from the narrative. (And yes, this gallery will have spoilers for already-aired episodes.)
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

'The Dr. Oz Show' Ending After 13 Seasons, Daughter's Show Launching

Dr. Mehmet Oz is dunzo on daytime TV -- after 13 seasons on the air "The Dr. Oz Show" is coming to an end, but that's good news for his daughter, whose own TV show will slide into dear ol' dad's position. Sony Pictures confirmed the long-running daytime series will...
RECIPES
Popculture

Emmy Awards Make Major Rule Change for Primetime and Daytime Shows

As television habits continue to change, the Television Academy and National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced a major change to the Emmy Awards on Tuesday. From now on, the two organizations will organize their awards only by genre, instead of based on time slot. It's an acknowledgment that people now watch shows at any time of day during the streaming era.
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy