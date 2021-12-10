TICKET FRIDAY: Foo Fighters second Merriweather Post Pavilion show

Foo Fighters announced a leg of North American tour dates for 2022, including concerts at stadiums and amphitheaters in May, July and August. The band will kick off the tour at The Pavilion At Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on May 14, hitting North Carolina and then New York City’s Citi Field on July 17. From there the band hits Saratoga Springs, New York on July 19; Toronto on July 22; Philadelphia on July 24; Bangor, Maine on July 27 and Montreal on July 29. The group travels to Noblesville, Indiana on August 1 before stops in Minneapolis on August 3 and Denver on August 6. Foo Fighters perform in West Valley, Utah on August 8; Big Sky, Montana on August 10 and Seattle on August 13 ahead of two nights at Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on August 18 and 20.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO