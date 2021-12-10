ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

TICKET FRIDAY: Foo Fighters second Merriweather Post Pavilion show

98online.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters have announced at 2nd show at Merriweather...

www.98online.com

Westword

Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Foo Fighters headline Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 6, as part of the band's summer stadium tour. Tickets, $35-$119.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 3. Keith Urban brings the Speed of Now World Tour to...
DENVER, CO
Q 105.7

Win Foo Fighters Tickets this Weekend with Q1057 and 1035, The Capital Region’s Classic Rock

Q1057 and 1035, the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station, presents "Win on the App Weekend", Foo Fighters edition!. Download the Q1057 and 1035 mobile app and enter to win tickets to see Foo Fighters! These Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will be at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Tuesday July 19, 2022! Tickets for this show are on sale now at LiveNation.com.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
celebrityaccess.com

Report: Foo Fighters Pull Out Of Abu Dhabi Show For Medical Issue

American rock band the Foo Fighters, pulled out of a performance at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with the event’s promoter citing unforeseen medical circumstances. Event organizers provided little additional insight into the cancellation, noting that the band was unable to travel to Abu Dhabi...
WORLD
thefocus.news

How to get your Foo Fighters presale code ahead of 2022 tour

Foo Fighters recently announced dates for their North American leg of their Medicine at Midnight tour 2022, so rock fans are scrambling for the presale codes to gain early access. The Medicine at Midnight tour marks their first since 2018, which was for the Concrete and Gold album. That’s why...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Foo Fighters Set to Perform at SPAC This Coming Summer

A group that was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be making a stop in the Capital Region next summer. The Foo Fighters are set to take the stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022. The tour will be the largest one for the band since the release of its Grammy-nominated album "Medicine at Midnight" earlier this year. Tickets for the SPAC show go on sale online this Friday at 10:00 am.
MUSIC
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Foo Fighters Slate Saratoga Date for Summer 2022 at SPAC

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Nestled between performances at Citi Field in Queens, and the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Foo Fighters’ 2022 North American Tour will stage a show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 19. The show will mark the 30th anniversary summer since Nirvana – with Grohl as its...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Fresno Business Journal

After Fresno show, Foo Fighters cancel next concert for medical reasons

(AP) – The Foo Fighters rock band has called off its concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen medical circumstances,” event organizers said Sunday. The organizers offered no further details about the medical issue, other than to say that Dave Grohl and...
FRESNO, CA
Axios Twin Cities

Foo Fighters find a new venue for Minneapolis concert

Foo Fighters will play U.S. Bank Stadium in August, with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test required for concertgoers.Flashback: Last week, the band canceled plans to perform next year's rescheduled tour stop at the University of Minnesota's Huntington Bank Stadium, blaming the U's "refusal to agree to the band's COVID policies."Of note: The concert is the first major event with a vaccine requirement scheduled for U.S. Bank Stadium, per the Star Tribune.Details: Tickets for the Aug. 3, 2022 show go on sale Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98online.com

Zero 9:36 announces debut headlining tour

Zero 9:36 has announced his first headlining tour. The North American outing will launch March 2 in Cincinnati, and will conclude April 15 in Nashville. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, December 16, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Zero936.com.
MUSIC
98online.com

JUST ANNOUNCED! 98 Rock presents Shinedown & The Pretty Reckless

98 Rock presents Shinedown: The Revolution’s Live Tour with The Pretty Reckless and Diamante comes to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (UMBC Campus) on April 20th, 2022. Listen to Kirk and Marianne all this week at 4 p.m. to win tickets!. Pre Sale: Wednesday, Dec 15 – 10am local...
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Foo Fighters announce 2022 North American tour dates

Foo Fighters announced a leg of North American tour dates for 2022, including concerts at stadiums and amphitheaters in May, July and August. The band will kick off the tour at The Pavilion At Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on May 14, hitting North Carolina and then New York City’s Citi Field on July 17. From there the band hits Saratoga Springs, New York on July 19; Toronto on July 22; Philadelphia on July 24; Bangor, Maine on July 27 and Montreal on July 29. The group travels to Noblesville, Indiana on August 1 before stops in Minneapolis on August 3 and Denver on August 6. Foo Fighters perform in West Valley, Utah on August 8; Big Sky, Montana on August 10 and Seattle on August 13 ahead of two nights at Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on August 18 and 20.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Rock Quick Hits: Foo Fighters + Billy Corgan!

FOO FIGHTERS 'UNABLE TO TRAVEL' TO ABU DHABI CONCERT: Foo Fighters called off their concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen medical circumstances.” According to Billboard, event organizers said that Dave Grohl and the band were “unable to travel” to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Sunday’s (Dec. 12th) concert.
MUSIC
98online.com

Coheed and Cambria announces The Great Destroyer headlining tour for 2022

Coheed and Cambria has announced a U.S. headlining tour for 2022. The outing, dubbed The Great Destroyer tour, will kick off February 16 in Pioneertown, California, and will wrap up March 19 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 17, at 10 a.m. local time. For the...
MUSIC
98online.com

Papa Roach announces Kill the Noise tour with Bad Wolves & Hollywood Undead

Papa Roach has announced a North American headlining tour for 2022. The outing, dubbed the Kill the Noise tour, kicks off March 1 in Anaheim, California, and will wrap up March 30 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead will also be on the bill. “We’re really excited...
MUSIC
98online.com

Theory of a Deadman announces 2022 tour dates

Theory of a Deadman has announced a U.S. headlining tour for 2022. The trek will begin February 11 in Indianapolis, and will wrap up March 13 in Charleston, South Carolina. Black Stone Cherry and Shaman’s Harvest will open on select dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 17,...
MUSIC

