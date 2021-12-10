Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night with lows in the low 30s.

We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours will be possible.

A strong storm producing gusty winds will be possible, but mainly for areas south and southeast of Chicago. Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch in some spots.

Rain chances continue through Friday night, even a few heavy storms will be possible. A rain and light snow mix is in the forecast for Saturday, but mainly before 1 p.m.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. Sunny skies are on tap for on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures climb to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, then near a record high for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33.

FRIDAY: Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A 90% chance of rain. High 49.

SATURDAY: A few light snow showers in the morning. High 39.