Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago



CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night with lows in the low 30s.

We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours will be possible.



(Credit: CBS 2)

A strong storm producing gusty winds will be possible, but mainly for areas south and southeast of Chicago. Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch in some spots.



(Credit: CBS 2)



(Credit: CBS 2)

Rain chances continue through Friday night, even a few heavy storms will be possible. A rain and light snow mix is in the forecast for Saturday, but mainly before 1 p.m.



(Credit: CBS 2)



(Credit: CBS 2)

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. Sunny skies are on tap for on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.



(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures climb to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, then near a record high for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.



(Credit: CBS 2)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33.
FRIDAY: Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A 90% chance of rain. High 49.
SATURDAY: A few light snow showers in the morning. High 39.

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning Begins At 6 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) — So far, we have tied the old record high of 64 degrees set in 1971. (Credit: CBS 2) Gusty, southerly winds keep pulling warm air our way. A vigorous storm system is targeting Iowa for severe weather. As the storm deepens, winds will increase for us after dark. (Credit: CBS 2) A high wind warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for gusts to 60 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) Since midnight temperatures will be in the low 60s, we will probably break a record again tomorrow. However, colder air moves in behind the frontal passage as temps fall through the day into the lower 40s with chilly west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday will be sunny. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 41 and evening showers or flurries.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Miami Weather: Chance Of Showers Stick Around Through Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wet weather moved across parts of South Florida on Wednesday morning. Passing showers will be moving in on and off again throughout the day producing heavy downpours in spots. Highs will climb to the upper 70s due to the rain and clouds around. Wednesday evening wil...
MIAMI, FL
