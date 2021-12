Margaritaville has opened its doors in Times Square and brought all the good time vibes, lively ambiance, and amazing service to the heart of NYC. The modern and tropical themed hotel features modern guest rooms, stylish details, and amazing NY skyline views. We were instantly awed by our decadent suite which was one of the biggest we’ve seen in the city. The separate lounge and master bedroom meant families who are travelling with children will have plenty of space and the wraparound windows allowed panoramic views from day to night.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO