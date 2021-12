Thanks to Maggie for sending: “New restaurant next door to my office near 16th and K NW!”. “Born in The Gambia, West Africa, Howsoon Cham known as “H.O.” came to the United States at the age of 18 to go to college. Son of a diplomat, H.O. studied international affairs at Bethany College in West Virginia on a soccer scholarship. During school breaks he worked in local restaurants to help fund his college education and quickly developed a keen interest in cooking. After graduating from college, HO following the footsteps of his father briefly worked at the Gambian Embassy, but his passion for food prevailed and he followed his heart to become a full time chef.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO