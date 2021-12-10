ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Hogan Vetoes Congressional Map Passed By General Assembly, House And Senate Quickly Override

By Annie Rose Ramos
 6 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland General Assembly quickly overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a new map outlining the boundaries for Maryland’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The governor held a press conference Tuesday afternoon declaring the newly drawn lines disenfranchise voters and violate the Voting Rights Act, saying the map hurts majority-minority jurisdictions such as Baltimore City and Prince George’s County by carving them up and putting them in different districts.

Hours after Hogan spoke, the House of Delegates and state Senate overrode his veto by votes of 96-42 and 32-14, respectively. A three-fifths majority in both chambers is needed to override an executive veto.

“The maps we passed and overrode are more compact than our current maps, they’re more contiguous, they’re simpler,” Del. Eric Luedtke said (D-Montgomery County).

“I am pleased Gov. Larry Hogan acted immediately, but more importantly I am proud the Maryland General Assembly acted swiftly to override the Governor’s veto and pass a fair, new congressional map for the State of Maryland,” Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said.

At his press conference Thursday, Hogan said the map “makes a mockery of our democracy” and called it “disgracefully gerrymandered.” He also implied the map for local legislative districts would be even more tilted toward Democrats, who outnumber Republicans in the state by 2-1.

Speaking in the Maryland State House, the governor noted the building’s history as the site of the ratification of the Treaty of Paris , formally ending the Revolutionary War, and the location of the first peacetime capitol in the country’s history.

“American democracy literally began right here, in this very place,” he said. “And yet, when it comes to free and fair elections, Maryland is failing to live up to that proud legacy.”

Hogan called on the Biden administration to add Maryland to a recently filed Justice Department lawsuit against Texas alleging redistricting plans in that state violate the voting rights of minorities. He also suggested there would be separate legal challenges of the district lines in state and federal courts.

Redistricting in Maryland happens every decade. “Every ten years, when we do the Census, we have to reallocate congressional districts so the populations are balanced,” said Todd Eberly, Political Science Professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Some voters, like Sister Fran Gorsuch, a Democrat, said she worries these maps could favor the majority, “people who would be in the minority really don’t have a say about it and I think that’s not healthy for our country, it’s not healthy for our democracy.”

And the governor agrees.

“These maps cannot and will not stand,” Hogan said.

But Del. Luedtke defended the maps.

“We went through an exhaustive process, we got hundreds of comments from people all over the state that we took into consideration in drawing them,” he said. “We did our constitutional duty, we did our job.”

Following passage earlier this week, Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) released a joint statement saying the map creates more compact districts while keeping most Marylanders with their same representative.

“It also demonstrates a steadfast commitment to the federal Voting Rights Act by ensuring that minority voters train their ability to elect their preferred candidates,” they said.

Republicans have argued the map makes the only House district with a Republican representation, the 1st Congressional District, even more competitive. The remaining seven seats in the state’s U.S. House delegation are held by Democrats.

The map was approved by a commission with six legislators: four Democrats including Jones and Ferguson, who supported it, and two Republicans, Senate Minority Leader Bryan Simonaire and House Minority Leader Jason Buckel, who opposed it.

Hogan favored a different map drawn by a nine-member commission he appointed. The panel of three Democrats, three Republicans and three Independents proposed a map that would have mostly kept the 1st Congressional District as is and brought back a district western Maryland that historically went Republican.

Maryland Covid Case Data Remains Offline; Doctors Warn Of Surging Hospitalizations As State Makes Emergency Hospital Plans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cleaning crews in protective gear sprayed disinfectant inside Baltimore’s Dunbar High School Wednesday, which remains closed due to a covid outbreak. At Bowie State University, an outbreak of 80 cases is linked to gatherings off-campus. 1151 people hospitalized in Maryland; CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association says many are at their “tipping point.” Rise in hospitalizations still driven by delta variant and the unvaccinated here. Calvert Co. hospital at capacity @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 15, 2021 While many schools are updating their case numbers, much of the Maryland Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard remains offline because of a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Downtown Baltimore Office Space Sought For Maryland Department Of Health’s New HQ

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The state of Maryland is looking to lease commercial space in downtown Baltimore that will become home to the Maryland Department of Health. The Maryland Department of General Services on Wednesday issued a request for proposals (RFP) that seeks approximately 340,000 square feet of office space for the Department of Health’s new headquarters. It’s part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s wider plan to invest in downtown Baltimore while moving more than 3,000 employees to “more modern, efficient work spaces,” the Department of General Services said. The move would involve relocating the Behavioral Health Administration offices from the Spring Grove Hospital Center to the health department’s new hub, which will house more than 2,600 employees. “Our move will bring together staff from several different locations to a new downtown headquarters featuring a fresh and modern office space that will reimagine how he work,” Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Shrader said. In total, the state is looking for approximately 1 million square feet of space downtown. Wednesday’s RFP is the third in the governor’s initiative and additional RFPs are expected down the road. For complete details on the RFP, visit the state’s procurement website.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent Recommends $1.6B Budget To Hire Staff, Increase Pay

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto on Wednesday recommended a $1.6 billion Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget to the Board of Education. The budget is the first phase of a multi-year plan to “move funding from state and federal COVID grants to the school system’s budget, provide staffing to reduce class sizes, and provide compensation increases for all employees,” the school system said in a statement. Arlotto recommended $28.3 million in shifts of federal and state grants go to: $4.2 million for 70.4 existing special education positions; $5.1 million for 60 existing positions; $6.2 million for temporary teaching assistants and...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations More Than Double In Weeks As Health Officials Urge Booster Shots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Covid-19 hospitalizations are trending in the wrong direction in Maryland. “We’re watching the hospitalizations very carefully,” said Dr. Chuck Callahan, VP of population health at UMMC. “Compared to the same day last year, you’re still a third lower than they were last year.” Tuesday, the state health department reported nearly 1,200 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a number Maryland hasn’t seen since April. Governor Larry Hogan says that number has more than doubled in recent weeks. “The vast majority of people getting hospitalized still, four out of five are unvaccinated across the state,” Callahan said. Officials are urging those who are eligible that...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mayor’s Office Partners With Baltimore Universities To Evaluate ARPA Investments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s Office is partnering with Morgan State University and the University of Baltimore to evaluate American Rescue Plan Act investments the mayor has announced in recent weeks. “ARPA is a one-time investment. Support from these two world-class universities will position us to make evidence-based decisions and show our impact for the benefit of Baltimoreans,” Scott said. “In a city like Baltimore with deep systemic challenges even before the pandemic, we must be strategic and targeted in our approach — with an eye toward making a definitive, measured impact on our city through a lens of equity....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Transgender Inmate Sues Maryland, Alleges Officer Placed Her In Chokehold, Dropped Her On Face At Central Booking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A transgender inmate is suing the state of Maryland after she said she was brutally assaulted by a correctional officer at Baltimore’s Central Booking two years ago. She also claims that officers tried to cover it up. Three officers were later changed. Their criminal cases are still pending in the court system. Video WJZ obtained shows a correctional officer placing inmate Amber Canter in an apparent chokehold inside of Central Booking, a state-run facility in Baltimore City, in June of 2019. Two other officers are in the same room at the time. Canter is led into a common area while two...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

