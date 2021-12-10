ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Why the next big entrepreneur must come from climate tech

By Peter Gajdoš
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Katrina had just happened, and many experts viewed it primarily as a failure of the government to take care of its weakest citizens in the face of a natural disaster, not as climate change’s early shot. Al Gore’s movie, “An Inconvenient Truth,” had not come out yet. The scale of...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

For truly ethical AI, its research must be independent from big tech

A year ago I found out, from one of my direct reports, that I had apparently resigned. I had just been fired from Google in one of the most disrespectful ways I could imagine. Thanks to organizing done by former and current Google employees and many others, Google did not succeed in smearing my work or reputation, although they tried. My firing made headlines because of the worker organizing that has been building up in the tech world, often due to the labor of people who are already marginalized, many of whose names we do not know. Since I was fired last December, there have been many developments in tech worker organizing and whistleblowing. The most publicized of these was Frances Haugen’s testimony in Congress; echoing what Sophie Zhang, a data scientist fired from Facebook, had previously said, Haugen argued that the company prioritizes growth over all else, even when it knows the deadly consequences of doing so.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Why tech companies must come clean about the latest cybersecurity crisis

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Software and cybersecurity experts spent this weekend in crisis mode. The disclosure of a software vulnerability in an open-source tool used by companies across...
TECHNOLOGY
Tree Hugger

Big Tech's Climate Policy Talk Doesn't Translate Into Lobbying for Action

The five Big Tech companies—Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Google-parent Alphabet—have all set themselves ambitious carbon neutrality and renewable energy goals. But when it comes to lobbying around climate policy, the companies are much less proactive. An analysis from climate-lobbying think-tank InfluenceMap found that the tech giants had only spent...
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

Big Tech Firms’ EU Woes Far From Over

In recent weeks, the European Union has slapped hefty fines on some of the world’s largest technology companies while putting in place rules to limit how Big Tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft stifle competition with anticompetitive practices. Earlier this week, Margrethe Vestager, EU competition and digital...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
dallassun.com

Why climate change must stay on the news agenda beyond global summits

During last month's COP26 summit, climate change was a ubiquitous story. News hooks abounded, from unpacking the flurry of non-binding pledges to reporting on the failure of rich nations to honour demands of countries at the frontline, criticising the summit as the "most exclusionary COP ever". Even in today's crowded...
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Global climate tech investment triples, but cash for tech directly cutting emissions lags

This is a 210% increase from the $28.4 billion invested in the 12 months prior; some 14 cents of every dollar of VC now going to climate tech. However, not all is rosy. The investment is mostly focused on technology solutions accounting for 20% of emissions reduction potential. So PWC says there is an opportunity to shift the focus to areas and technologies with a more direct impact on emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
yu.edu

Powerful Lessons from Successful Entrepreneurs

Three successful entrepreneurs provided 62 undergraduate men and women (representing 18 majors) with practical advice about the risks and rewards of striking out on one’s own in the world of business in a panel discussion hosted by the YU Innovation Lab on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Riki Franco (founder...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Bulletin

View from the Right: Dems talk big on climate change, but don't act

When my liberal friends start preaching to me about how climate change is a visceral threat to humans and the planet we inhabit, and how conservatives in government are standing in the way of carbon-reduction efforts, I sometimes remind them of the liberal mantra, “Be the change you want to see in the world.” If they nod in assent, I ask them what they personally are doing, other than mouthing liberal talking points, to help arrest the slow rise of atmospheric carbon dioxide. The answers are usually murmurs about driving less and recycling more.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Tech#Co2#Royal Dutch Shell#Exxon#Esg#Spacs#Ipos#Decacorns
thermtide.com

Leaders must deliver on climate

We have heard it all before: rising sea levels, extreme weather, melting glaciers, droughts, these consequences make climate change the biggest issue of our generation. With constant media bemoaning the looming 2 C climate brink, it is hard to stray far from the topic in any discussion about relevant policy. After three decades of promised action, world leaders convened at the United Nations climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow earlier this month to address the problem.
ENVIRONMENT
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: After ‘very regrettable events,’ Better.com CEO Vishal Garg will take time off

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for December 10, 2021! Yes, it is Friday at last, which means we’re about one week away from news grinding to a halt so that we can all enter nerd hibernation for two weeks. Not that your humble servant is counting down. Still, we have a really solid mix of tech news today, featuring companies big and small. To work! —Alex.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Syria
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Roanoke Times

Biggs: Congress must reign in Big Tech monopolies

This summer, the House Judiciary Committee passed six desperately needed antitrust bills that will regulate Big Tech monopolies such as Google and Amazon. This bipartisan legislation has been years in the making, but it couldn’t have come at a more relevant moment. The events of the past year, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic and the movement to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election, have shown that we cannot trust Big Tech monopolies to regulate themselves.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bay News 9

Tech Diva encourages entrepreneurs to think ahead

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron woman is making it her business to help small businesses prepare for the future. Denise Williams got her first computer when she was 11. “And back then it was a DOS system that I had to type everything in,” she said. “I would take it apart, I’d put it back together.”
AKRON, OH
AFP

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Time magazine on Monday named Tesla founder and space entrepreneur Elon Musk as its person of the year, capping a roller-coaster 2021 for the technology magnate. "Our intent with Tesla was always that we would serve as an example to the car industry, and hope that they also make electric cars so that we can accelerate the transition to sustainable energy," Musk told Time in an interview released with the Person of the Year announcement.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy