On Thursday, Frax Finance, a developer of algorithmic stablecoins, announced it would launch the Frax Price Index, or FPI, on the Partisia blockchain. Frax is an ETH/multichain project first and foremost. Frax is bridging FPI to Partisia's network so that Frax can be the main stablecoin in their ecosystem. The benchmark would have its stablecoin pegged to it and serve as a competitor to the standard Consumer Price Index, or CPI. Although the latter is a near-universally adopted inflation gauge, skeptics have claimed that its methodology does not account for items such as housing prices, college tuition, healthcare, etc., all of which have risen significantly in the past decade in the United States.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO