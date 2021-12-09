ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Padma Lakshmi reflects on ‘mortifying’ speculation about identity of daughter’s father during pregnancy

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6DYV_0dIf0yRM00

Padma Lakshmi has spoken candidly about the “mortifying” experience of having the press speculate about the identity of her daughter’s father when she was pregnant.

The Top Chef host, 51, who gave birth to daughter Krishna Thea in 2010, reflected on the press’s obsession with the father of her unborn child during an appearance on People ’s podcast Me Becoming Mom .

According to the Tomatoes for Neela author, who revealed during the podcast that she had learned she was pregnant years after she was told her severe endometriosis would make it nearly impossible to conceive, she was dating two men at the time, and didn’t know which was the father in the early stages of her pregnancy .

“It definitely complicated the situation, and as we know, our society is a patriarchal society, so I knew that it was not the ideal way, obviously, to be in the situation I was in,” she recalled.

However, according to Lakshmi, she was overjoyed with the news that she was pregnant, with the TV host recalling how the media speculation was like a “white noise presence”.

“I was just happy. That stuff was certainly there. It was in the background, it was always like a white noise presence,” she said.

But, according to the Taste the Nation host, the situation became “icky when the press started snooping around in various countries,” with Lakshmi recalling how, “at that time, it was splashed all over the newspapers and it was mortifying”.

While Lakshmi was aware of the public’s attention, she noted that it was “inconsequential because the main event was that I was going to be a mom”.

During the conversation, Lakshmi also reflected on the process of identifying her daughter’s father, which she admitted “weren’t easy conversations”.

The cookbook author shares her daughter with ex Adam Dell, who she had begun dating in 2009. However, she also acknowledged that her daughter was loved and wanted by both men, and that she had the support of all of her family and friends throughout the pregnancy.

Lakshmi previously opened up about initially not knowing who the father of her child was, and the media’s focus on her pregnancy, in her 2016 memoir Love, Loss, and What We Ate , where she revealed that, after the “initial speculation, the press wouldn’t stop harping on the fact that I hadn’t revealed the name of the father of my child”.

“This prying and scrutinising of my personal life in the pages of the tabloids was beyond anything I had previously experienced,” she wrote. “The truth was I didn’t know the paternity myself until late that September.”

In her memoir, Lakshmi also acknowledged the “guilt and shame” that she felt at the time over the complicated situation.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Krishna And She's All Grown Up

Padma Lakshmi, host of "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation," is accustomed to life in the spotlight. Lakshmi is a regular on the red carpet and has dozens of TV and film credits to her name (via IMDb). She is also an outspoken activist who doesn't shy away from public demonstrations. But when it comes to her 11-year old daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell, Lakshmi is more private. It is a rare occasion when she shares photos of Krishna, whom she shares with her former partner Adam Dell (per People).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi's Throwback Instagram Photo Is Turning Heads

Instagram is known for featuring photos of people living their best lives and sending users into a filter-happy frenzy. When you've led a life like Padma Lakshmi's, you understand the emphasis society can place on looks. But Lakshmi is an advocate for positive body image and embracing individuality. Lakshmi was...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Shared What It Was Like Learning To Cook From Her Mother

Everything Padma Lakshmi touches turns to gold. Want your new cooking competition series to bring home an Emmy nomination? You tap Lakshmi to host, judge, or produce the project. The cookbook author and "Top Chef" host and executive producer has many accolades under her cooking apron, such her two-time Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality-Competition Program (via padmalakshmi.com).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Adam Dell
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Boozy Advent Calendar Request

Let's be real for a minute here. Parents sometimes want to enjoy the holidays in a way that's not meant to be shared with children. They might not mean to take on a bah-humbug attitude but are, frankly, tired or looking for a way to treat themselves since they're so busy tending to everyone else. After all, someone has to cook all those cookies, wrap all those presents, and hang those stockings by the chimney with care. Or maybe, they just like adult beverages. Whatever the reason, Padma Lakshmi, celebrity host of top culinary shows "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation," appears to be no exception in wanting something geared specifically toward the grownups.
INTERNET
Mashed

What Makes Padma Lakshmi's Thumbprint Cookies Unique

While technically any cookie eaten around the holidays could be considered a Christmas cookie, there are certain varieties that are more traditional this time of year. Whether you're setting out treats for Santa or exchanging goodies at a holiday party, some of the most common Christmas cookies include gingerbread, peanut butter blossoms, sugar cookies, and chocolate crinkles. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular Christmas cookie, however, is the classic chocolate chip.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Bold Statement On Feminism

Padma Lakshmi – "Top Chef" host, model, author, and activist has never been one to shy away from conversations surrounding female rights and representation. In a 2016 interview with The New York Times, Lakshmi said she is "absolutely" a feminist and that she wouldn't ever "date somebody who didn't consider himself a feminist, frankly." In a stirring 2020 essay for Teen Vogue, she discussed the harmful language often used towards females and provided a call to action against sexism. "We can change the cultural norms that allow disrespectful words to become part of the air we breathe," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Food & Wine

Padma Lakshmi Wrote the Perfect Food Book to Share With the Kids in Your Life

Who taught you to cook? Plenty of us have learned—and not too shabbily—from pages, stages, and screens, but I'll always be envious of people who had another set of hands guiding them along the way. If the dough feels this way, it's ready. The sauce is just about ready to come together when it makes this sound, or drips from the spoon just so. My secret ingredient that I'll never ever write down is this, and don't you dare tell a soul—this is my gift to you.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#People#The Taste The Nation
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi's Feelings About Pizza Are Totally Relatable

Padma Lakshmi definitely knows her way around a gourmet dish. As the host of Bravo's hit cooking competition TV Show "Top Chef" since 2006, she has been tasting and judging some of the most delicious and creative meals that the world's most talented chefs have come up with. Born in...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Funny Potty Mouth Admission

TV personality, model, and author Padma Lakshmi likes taking the time to engage with her fans, keeping them amused with her regular updates on social media. According to Page Six, fans have even gone as far as asking Lakshmi to attend their bar mitzvahs, which she told the outlet is one of, "The best part[s] of 'Top Chef'"
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Went By A Different Name In High School

Although she is arguably best known as the host of "Top Chef" for the past 15 years, Padma Lakshmi is also a feminist icon, social justice activist, TV host, author, former model, single mother, multi-linguist ... and the list goes on. As she explains in her memoir, "Love, Loss, and...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why This Pic Of Padma Lakshmi With Her Daughter Worried Some Fans

Model, TV personality, and actress Padma Lakshmi is used to being in the limelight and knows that fame can be notoriously difficult to deal with. She found herself appalled at the stories that made it to news websites when she got pregnant with her daughter in 2010 and realized that people were trying to figure out who the father was (via Vanity Fair). Lakshmi said, "I was sort of between relationships without going into the specifics. It definitely complicated the situation, and as we know, our society is a patriarchal society, so I knew that it was not the ideal way, obviously, to be in the situation I was in."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi's Diet Is Focused On These 4 Types Of Food

Very few people have a resume that rivals Padma Lakshmi's. While the Indian-American superstar may be best known as the longtime judge and co-host of hit cooking competition "Top Chef," Lakshmi has worn many hats over the course of her lifetime. Lakshmi launched her career as a model when she was scouted while studying abroad in Spain. From there, she went on to work with some of the world's top designers including Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Gianni Versace and became widely recognized as one of the first Indian models with global reach (as noted by The Talko). Lakshmi credits her modeling career as helping her break into the culinary industry. "It allowed me to travel all over the world, taste the world, and explore places I never would have gotten the opportunity to go to, like France, Bali," Lakshmi shared in her 2015 Jubilee talk (via Bravo).
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Popular Sitcom You Forgot Padma Lakshmi Appeared In

Padma Lakshmi has done it all. According to Biography, Lakshmi has had a successful career as a model, chef, activist, cookbook and children's book author, and, of course, actor. The judge on Bravo's "Top Chef" has acted alongside music artist Mariah Carey in the movie "Glitter," took on a role in Italian mini-series "Caraibi," and recently has gone to the other side of the camera as the executive producer of Hulu's "Taste the Nation." Lakshmi is a true Renaissance woman.
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Padma Lakshmi Just Received a Major Honor

Padma Lakshmi is being recognized for her advocacy work. The Top Chef host has just earned the honor of being named the United Nations Correspondents Association’s (UNCA) 2021 Advocate of the Year. Padma, who was appointed the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador in March 2019, received the...
WORLD
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

381K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy