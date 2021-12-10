ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, PA

Fire Forces Residents From Public High Rise In Arnold

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz and Jennifer Borrasso

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – A fire forced residents out of a public high rise in Arnold on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Arnold Manor on Horne Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.

When NewsChopper 2 got on the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the building and crews were working to put the fire out. Several firefighters could be seen gathered around the front of the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnHT2_0dIe0zK200

(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

Fire officials said the fire started as an electrical fire in a fourth-floor apartment. Cell phone videos show bright flames pouring out of windows.

Everyone made it out safely, though 18 apartments were damaged and 24 residents could not return to their homes. The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

Several people told KDKA’s Shelley Bortz the hero of the day was an Arnold police officer.

A woman who uses a wheelchair was stuck in her apartment below where the fire started. Her daughter said the police officer carried her in her wheelchair out of the building to safety. And she’s not the only resident he helped.

“There was a guy stuck in right here, the cop went and grabbed a ladder off the fireman truck, broke the window with the flashlight as he’s yelling at the fireman to do their job and to get the people out,” one resident said.

WATCH: Jennifer Borrasso Reports

Resident Crystal Mar helped too.

“She was screaming, ‘Help me, help me,’ screaming,” Mar said. “I got her to sit down on the ground and slide her down the steps.”

Some residents didn’t even realize what was going on until they saw flames and smoke pouring from the high rise.

“I kept an eye on the building, watched for any victims that were inside that might need to get out and saw a gentleman that was in a window and he was basically waiting for us to come up and get him,” said Officer Christian.

Several people were treated for smoke inhalation and one firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

Officials believe those who were impacted will be able to get back into their apartments early next week.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Two People Seriously Injured In Sharpsburg Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in Sharpsburg. A van and an SUV crashed along Main Street on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA) A woman in one vehicle and a man in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
SHARPSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two Police Officers Suffer Smoke Inhalation While Responding To West End Apartment Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh Police officers are recovering from smoke inhalation after an apartment complex went up in flames in Pittsburgh’s West End. The fire broke out just before 11:00 p.m. along Wabash Street. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Firefighters were able to make sure all tenants who lived there safely got out of the building. The Red Cross is now assisting 7 adults and 3 children who are now without a home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash In Fayette County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Fayette County. (Photo Credit: Fayette County EMS/Facebook) Officials say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on Wednesday at around 9 p.m. in Connellsville. The crash happened in the area of West Crawford Avenue and North 8th Street. The driver of the tractor-trailer crashed into a church, while the driver of another vehicle hit a gas pump at a Sheetz. Three people were taken to a local hospital. Several emergency crews are on scene right now and all roads near the area remain closed.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Remains Found In Penn Hills Determined To Be Non-Human

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – The remains found in Penn Hills were determined to be non-human. Police and the medical examiner were investigating whether bones found on Oakmont Street near Verona Street were from a human or animal. Police were called out to the construction site Wednesday morning. County homicide detectives were also at the scene. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane) Officials determined the remains weren’t from a person.
PENN HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Arnold, PA
Arnold, PA
Crime & Safety
Arnold, PA
Accidents
CBS Pittsburgh

Shots Fired Outside Walmart In Waterworks Shopping Plaza In Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso and Royce Jones PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Walmart in the Waterworks Shopping Plaza, authorities said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said a vehicle was shot up in the parking lot on Tuesday, but no one was injured. There was a person in the backseat who was waiting for a relative inside the store, Hissrich said. “How he escaped is what I would consider a miracle,” Hissrich said. Officials said the person in the vehicle had no connection to the suspects in this incident. The Public Safety...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Dead, Mother Hospitalized After Police Find ‘Extreme Hoarding’ Conditions

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was found dead and his mother was taken to the hospital after police discovered “extreme hoarding” conditions at a home in Dravosburg. First responders were called to a house on Goldstrom Avenue around noon Tuesday, dispatchers said. There’s been no official confirmation, but they confirmed privately they were summoned after neighbors raised concern about a stench coming from the house. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith) Fighting through piles of debris, they found a woman they estimated to be in her 80s on the first floor. They said she appeared weak, disoriented and dehydrated. She was taken to...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Contractor Injured After Falling 40 Feet At Valley High School

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A man is recovering after suffering a major fall inside a Pittsburgh-area high school. The New Kensington-Arnold School District said a contractor was working at Valley High School when he fell 30 to 40 feet onto the ground at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Between 70 and 80 students and two teachers were present when the incident happened. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The contractor fell through a hole in the ceiling in the auditorium. He was working on an HVAC unit and was on a catwalk in a small space between the roof and the ceiling when the fall happened. He landed inside the auditorium in the seating area. No one else was hurt. The condition of the worker is not known at this time. But the superintendent did say he was conscious before medics arrived.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Searching For Suspects After Shots Fired Outside Of Waterworks Walmart

By: KDKA-TV’s Lindsay Ward and Jessica Guay PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired outside of the Waterworks Walmart. Tuesday evening, a frightening scene took place outside of the Walmart at the Waterworks Mall near Aspinwall. It’s the middle of the holiday season, which means it’s a busy time for stores where many families are out shopping. Shots were fired and police are searching for the four suspects involved. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the incident occurred outside the store where a vehicle with a man in the back seat was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise#Firefighters#Accident#Kdka Tv#Newschopper 2#The Red Cross
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Early Morning Home Invasion

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are on the hunt for a group of men who broke into a Perry North home. The home invasion happened Monday morning along Richey Avenue. Police say the men assaulted the homeowner and stole his car keys before taking off with his vehicle. If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call Pittsburgh Police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hit List Found At Canon-McMillan High School

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a hit list was found at Canon-McMillan High School. The Canon-McMillan School District told families in an email Tuesday afternoon that police were notified after students found a hit list at the high school. “I had a lot of questions. I would like to know what students’ names are on it. I mean, we don’t have any information. All we got is they found a hit list and action was being taken accordingly,” said parent Krystal Landsittel, who has two kids at the high school. KDKA’s Amy Wadas talked to Brian Doyle before...
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT Responds To Pittsburgh Home For Possible Barricade Situation After Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — SWAT was called to a home in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood for a possible barricade situation following a shooting, authorities said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Pittsburgh Public Safety said SWAT was on the 6400 block of Shetland Street on Monday night. SWAT officers cleared the house and did not find anyone. FINAL UPDATE: SWAT gained access to the residence to determine whether any barricaded persons or possible victims were inside, with negative results. The scene was secured for Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit. The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/tjWWiraJHa — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) December 14, 2021 “There were some residents who exited the house where the shooting was believed to have occurred, and they told police there were possible two actors inside possibly armed. And SWAT was called in out of an abundance of caution,” Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said. Authorities said two people were injured in the shooting. One victim is in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition. The shooting happened on Shetland Street, but it is not clear where exactly. Law enforcement did not say how many people they were looking for. Police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Officer Robert Gowans Back On The Force After Being Reinstated With Penn Hills Police Department

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A local police officer who is accused of killing a man is back on the force for a second time. Chief Howard Burton, Penn Hills Police Department, confirmed with KDKA, Robert Gowans, the officer under investigation for the killing of Romir Talley in Wilkinsburg has been reinstated at the PHPD and came back to work on Monday. According to the chief, this decision was the result of an arbitration, which concluded towards the end of November. Chief Burton, who does not possess the authority to make hiring decisions, told KDKA, Gowans filed a grievance through the Penn Hills police union...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Elizabeth Forward School District Employee Suspended After Complaint; Police Investigating

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — An employee in the Elizabeth Forward School District has been suspended after the district received a complaint. The district’s superintendent, Todd Keruskin, announced Tuesday in a letter to families that the employee has been suspended pending a police investigation. The district did not say who the employee was or what the complaint was. #NEW: The Elizabeth Forward School District received a complaint about a district employee. That employee is suspended, pending a police investigation. The district sent the below letter to parents. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/vQBjMG6YFb — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) December 14, 2021 “The District takes the safety of all students and staff very seriously. These investigations take time and we will keep the community informed when new information comes to light,” Keruskin said. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
ELIZABETH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Arrested With Flare Gun Outside Fayette County School After Domestic Dispute

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was found after a domestic dispute outside an elementary school in Fayette County with a flare gun he told police he used as a weapon. Police said they were called to Clark Elementary School Monday for a reported domestic dispute involving weapons. A woman told police she got into an argument with Alfonzo Pratt when she was dropping her children off at school. The woman told police Pratt said he was going to put her head through the car window, so she and her children got inside and called police. An officer patted down Pratt and found a loaded flare gun and two additional live rounds on him, the criminal complaint said. He said he used the flare gun for protection, instead of what it was designed to do, police said. A plastic bag with 7 grams of suspected marijuana also fell out of Pratt’s shoe during a search, according to the criminal complaint. Pratt is facing weapons and drug charges as well as a count of harassment.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Route 422

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is dead after driving the wrong way and crashing into a dump truck in Indiana County Tuesday morning, police said. Troopers said the 82-year-old woman tried to merge onto Route 422 from the South Sixth Street exit ramp just before 9:30 a.m., heading straight towards a dump truck. The dump truck driver swerved to miss her, police said, but collided with her sedan nearly head on. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her passenger, a 78-year-old woman, was flown to the hospital. Police said she’s expected to survive. The dump truck driver wasn’t injured. The 82-year-old woman wasn’t identified by police.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Arrested For Shooting Inside Wilkinsburg Apartment

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the head inside an apartment in Wilkinsburg. Montrez Blanks is facing charges of aggravated assault, attempted homicide and gun violations in connection with the shooting. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) He’s accused of shooting a 54-year-old man in the head at an apartment in the 700 block of Wood Street on Dec. 6, leaving him in critical condition. Blanks was arrested by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Squad on Tuesday. He’ll be lodged in the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment. There’s been no update on the victim’s condition.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Westinghouse Employee, 4 Students Involved In Fight

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Westinghouse staff member is on paid leave and four students are facing disciplinary action after an altercation. Pittsburgh Public Schools is investigating the incident that happened Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the district said. It all started after the staff member, a security guard, was hit with a chicken nugget in the lunchroom, according to the mother of one of the students involved. School officials have not confirmed that information, but students told KDKA that is how it all started. The students claim that things quickly escalated after the chicken nugget was thrown,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Train Derails In Baldwin Borough

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A train derailed in Baldwin Borough overnight. No injuries have been reported. Police say a Norfolk Southern train overturned around 4:45 this morning while it was traveling to River Road. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire/Facebook) There are no threats or hazards right now, according to police. Cleanup operations are underway and are expected to last 24 hours. River Road will be closed in both directions from the Glenwood Bridge to Becks Run Road.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy